TshisaLIVE

Thickleeyonce takes aim at beauty industry for selling ‘unattainable perfection’

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
03 May 2021 - 08:00
Model Thickleeyonce has encouraged people to love themselves with or without filters.
Model Thickleeyonce has encouraged people to love themselves with or without filters.
Image: Instagram/Thickleeyonce

Model and body positivity activist Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane recently had her followers shouting “yes” and “amen” on her Instagram when she took aim at the beauty industry and its “impossible” beauty standards.

The star took to her social media to share the latest campaign she’s a part of with Dove to help create awareness around the effects of unattainable beauty standards.

The model posted several "raw" and retouched pictures of herself to illustrate her points about what society has normalised as "Instagram worthy", or beautiful, versus the pictures people are most likely to hide.

Thickleeyonce relayed her personal journey with self-love in the face of industry-fuelled beauty standards.

"I’ve been sharing my photographs on Instagram for 10 years and so much has changed over the years. From sharing candid, fun pics to having to curate 'professional' content which in the past was mostly more common for magazines or billboards. Now professionally captured and retouched images have become 'regular' Instagram posts, which has arguably created worse relationships with our physical appearance.

"Presets, filters and retouching apps seem harmless because they’re fun to use and they allow one to be creative and to experiment with their photos. However, they can also be damaging when they’re used to digitally distort the way we look. They can lead to an obsessive search for the unobtainable ‘perfect’ shot. In my self-love journey, I’ve learned it’s important for my self portraits to always be a reflection of the girl in the mirror.

"We don’t all have to have the same hourglass bodies or extra smooth skin. Let’s normalise seeing skin textures on photographs. Stretch marks are normal. Cellulite is normal. Discolouration is normal. Hip dips are normal. You are normal. You are beautiful."

In her comment section, her fans and industry mates applauded her bravery and reassured her of her beauty, with or without the beauty filters.

Read her full caption below and take a look at her pictures:

SA celebs rally behind Lesego Tlhabi after she was allegedly fat-shamed by designer Quiteria

SA's famous faces weighed in on the situation, with stars like Siv Ngesi, Thickleeyonce, Sizwe Dhlomo, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and other big ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Thickleeyonce claps back at being judged for what she eats as a plus-size woman

Thick Leeyonce isn't having none of that body shaming no more!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Simphiwe Dana gets dragged for ‘body shaming’ skinny people on Twitter

"Stop deflecting and start acknowledging how we are biased against overweight sweeties. I am not sorry," Simphiwe said in response.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Thickleeyonce's tired of being told her plus-size clothing isn’t 'inclusive'

Another day, another reason to drag Thickleeyonce... *sigh*
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Ayanda Thabethe on Duduzane Zuma using his 'parents' connections to get ahead' TshisaLIVE
  2. Cute! Maps' sweet birthday tribute to Boity will leave you deep in the feels TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Inside Somizi’s Cape Town weekday getaway TshisaLIVE
  4. Khaya Dladla on declining jobs to avoid being typecast TshisaLIVE
  5. Inside Prince Kaybee and Maphorisa's twar over 'who pioneered amapiano' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos
X