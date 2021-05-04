Skhumba on growth in his career & his gig with Thomas Msengana on Kaya
After seven years on the airwaves, comedian-turned-radio presenter Skhumba made his way to the elite breakfast radio list, and shared that he's just here to grab his opportunities and make his mark.
Skhumba recently bagged a gig as one part of Kaya FM's latest dynamic breakfast show duo. His new radio show with radio royalty Thomas "Bad Boy T" Msengana made its debut on Monday.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Skhumba relived the moments — several weeks ago — when he received the news that he would host a Monday to Friday prime slot radio show.
“I knew about this a long time ago. It's been like seven weeks now. Sometimes we curse things by sharing them too early, before you've signed things and stuff, so I like keeping everything to myself until I know I am happy with everything. Then I can share.”
“It was a great feeling! But I'm not the one to say 'I deserve it' because no one deserves anything in this world. If there's an opportunity you need to just take it,” Skhumba said.
Skhumba said the career move validated his growth as a person and as a broadcaster and grew his confidence to never compromise his authenticity.
“If there's one thing I've learnt in life it is that I cannot change the way people see and feel about me. I can make you laugh or make you cry but essentially how you feel about me and what you've made your mind up about me is something I can't change. That's why I'm not even offended when people don't get my sense of humour. If you think I'm not funny that is not my problem, that's your problem,” he said while laughing.
In a three-way interview with TshisaLIVE on Friday, Skhumba and Thomas were candid about jitters before their big moments.
Skhumba said he is more excited than nervous about the big day, while Thomas explained what will set their new show apart from “typical” breakfast shows on radio.
“A breakfast show is very formulated and you can go through all radio stations — I won't mention names — but everybody talks about the same things, does the same things. I'm excited to see how far we can take this because we are not doing a breakfast show, we are doing a morning show, and I think that's going to be the difference in the texture of our show.
“You are going to be hanging out with two friends who are just communicating with each other, and whether you are in your car or at home, you are going to be part of our family,” Thomas said.
Come May 3, the pair's first show got a whooping “yasss!” from Kaya FM fans and even gained the station new listeners.
Not only did listeners dig the combo, some already predicted it would soon take the number one spot for breakfast shows.
Here are some of the top reactions after their first episode!
First hour sounded super good @thomasmsengana @skhumbi! 👌🏽 #ThomasAndSkhumba— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) May 3, 2021
Mornings will never be the same again... it’s @thomasmsengana day today!! 🙌🏾👏🏾— 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞 (@PearlModiadie) May 3, 2021
Hello @kayafm95dot9 , new listener over here 🙋🏾♀️❤️
Nazo it's happening @skhumbi #ThomasAndSkhumba 🙌💃💃 ka kgoho kere morning show @KayaOnAir will never be the same, Danko. Lanqhazaaaa 💋💋💋😍 pic.twitter.com/1hZP6WV1jf— Qwabe Nonhlanhla🇿🇦🌈🐢 (@QueenSkolopad) May 3, 2021
There's no breakfast show that will be able to compete with #ThomasAndSkhumba , this is unfair from Kaya FM we need to have Radio fair play now.— Kamo Marven (@kamo_marven) May 3, 2021