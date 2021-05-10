SNAPS | Rubber Ducky & a pink Range Rover! Inside Afrika’s 1st birthday
Bontle and Priddy Ugly's adorable daughter recently turned one
Afrika, Mzansi's favourite couple Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle's bundle of joy, has turned a year old.
For her first birthday, the couple threw their adorable daughter a rubber ducky-themed celebration.
The proud parents took to social media to share how wonderful the past year has been with their little bundle in their lives.
Taking to Instagram, Bontle shared pictures of how baby Afrika celebrated her first birthday.
"She’s been A1 since day one. We gave our little angel an intimate rubber ducky-themed first Bday celebration. Fit for a queen. Such a treat!" she wrote in her caption.
Afrika's first birthday celebration was super-adorable.
Proud daddy shared snaps of his little family and said: "The most amazing human being I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting celebrated her 1st birthday, just the way a princess deserves."
Last year, shortly after giving birth to baby Afrika, Bontle revealed her pregnancy journey was not as easy as it seemed.
The TV presenter shared that before falling pregnant with Afrika, she suffered two miscarriages.
In a lengthy Instagram post, Bontle said one day she will share her painful journey with fans.
"My difficulties never made it to the socials. Some day, I’ll fill you in on the insecurities, the psychological, emotional, physical and spiritual hurdles I went through following the two miscarriages I had before the successful birth of my baby Afrika.
"I’ll speak openly about the fears that challenged me and had me asking myself if I would ever be woman enough to create and carry life through.
"But for now, I want to remain and bask in the glory of not being a victim of what once hurt me immensely but being the victor of the mommy I am. Talk about God’s will being done in God’s perfect time.