SNAPS | Rubber Ducky & a pink Range Rover! Inside Afrika’s 1st birthday

Afrika, Mzansi's favourite couple Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle's bundle of joy, has turned a year old.

For her first birthday, the couple threw their adorable daughter a rubber ducky-themed celebration.

The proud parents took to social media to share how wonderful the past year has been with their little bundle in their lives.

Taking to Instagram, Bontle shared pictures of how baby Afrika celebrated her first birthday.

"She’s been A1 since day one. We gave our little angel an intimate rubber ducky-themed first Bday celebration. Fit for a queen. Such a treat!" she wrote in her caption.

Afrika's first birthday celebration was super-adorable.

Swipe right to see how the little princess celebrated it in style.