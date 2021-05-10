TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Rubber Ducky & a pink Range Rover! Inside Afrika’s 1st birthday

Bontle and Priddy Ugly's adorable daughter recently turned one

10 May 2021 - 07:23 By Masego Seemela
Priddy Ugly with his daughter Afrika and wife Bontle Modiselle.
Priddy Ugly with his daughter Afrika and wife Bontle Modiselle.
Image: Bontle Modiselle/ Instagram

Afrika, Mzansi's favourite couple Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle's bundle of joy, has turned a year old.

For her first birthday, the couple threw their adorable daughter a rubber ducky-themed celebration. 

The proud parents took to social media to share how wonderful the past year has been with their little bundle in their lives.

Taking to Instagram, Bontle shared pictures of how baby Afrika celebrated her first birthday. 

"She’s been A1 since day one. We gave our little angel an intimate rubber ducky-themed first Bday celebration. Fit for a queen. Such a treat!" she wrote in her caption.  

Afrika's first birthday celebration was super-adorable.

Swipe right to see how the little princess celebrated it in style. 

Proud daddy shared snaps of his little family and said: "The most amazing human being I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting celebrated her 1st birthday, just the way a princess deserves." 

Last year, shortly after giving birth to baby Afrika, Bontle revealed her pregnancy  journey was not as easy as it seemed. 

The TV presenter shared that before falling pregnant with Afrika, she suffered two miscarriages. 

In a lengthy Instagram post, Bontle said one day she will share her painful journey with fans. 

"My difficulties never made it to the socials. Some day, I’ll fill you in on the insecurities, the psychological, emotional, physical and spiritual hurdles I went through following the two miscarriages I had before the successful birth of my baby Afrika.

"I’ll speak openly about the fears that challenged me and had me asking myself if I would ever be woman enough to create and carry life through.

"But for now, I want to remain and bask in the glory of not being a victim of what once hurt me immensely but being the victor of the mommy I am. Talk about God’s will being done in God’s perfect time.

Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle are still couple goals 10 years later

Arg... that Bontle and Priddy Ugly kinda love is the cutest!
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Lasizwe dancing with a fan has the internet in the feels!

"I saw she was dancing alone so decided to make her day," wrote Lasizwe.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Bontle Modiselle gets real: Dancers don’t receive the credit they deserve

'You’re meant to stay in everyone else’s shadow. Stay small. Be just a dancer. But damn, I’m so proud of the dance community!'
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Refilwe, Candice and Priddy Ugly pen heartfelt letters to Bontle Modiselle for her 30th birthday

"Welcome to the other side, the unapologetic side of life. Brace yourself for the dirty 30s," Refilwe wished sister Bontle
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Xolani Mayekiso bids farewell to 'The Queen' with heartbreaking exit TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Zola 7 on living with epilepsy, his ‘mysterious’ son & those Unathi ... TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA responds to reports of 'violence and drugs' in his relationship with Nelli ... TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | Kelly Khumalo on her new 'bae', fixing strained relationships & healing TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | This South African breaking it down at an overseas Black Coffee gig is ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X