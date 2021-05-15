TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Kamo Mphela takes her amapiano dreams international!

15 May 2021 - 16:00
Dancer turned musician Kamo Mphela is taking the continent by storm!
Image: Instagram/Kamo Mphela via Blaq Smith

Nkunkulukulu hitmaker Kamo Mphela has taken her amapiano career international after a stellar performance that brought the star to tears.

In a video posted to Instagram, Kamo Mphela was seen jet-setting off to Namibia. And more than just enjoying those sandy beaches and African sunsets, the star had the opportunity to perform for her fans on stage.

After finishing her set, the star can be seen tearing up after her international feat.

“In the end stars align,” captioned Kamo.

Watch here:

With her fame reaching new heights across the globe, Kamo has opened up about her thoughts on what her popularity really entails in her life. In an interview with MacG on his podcast, the star revealed that she wants to make the most of being famous while it lasts. 

“The fame doesn't last that long so you have to make the most of it while you still have time. That's what people don't understand. It's not a lifetime thing unless you are legendary,” said Kamo.

And with her fame also comes the barrage of haters.

Earlier this year, the TL accused the star of having a “chameleon” or ever-changing face. Though she did not directly address the accusations, she clapped back with a selfie to swiftly shut down the haters. 

“Drag me, slingshot me, cleanse your hearts because I'm still about to f*ck y’all up,” captioned  Kamo.

