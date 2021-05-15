WATCH | Kamo Mphela takes her amapiano dreams international!

With her fame reaching new heights across the globe, Kamo has opened up about her thoughts on what her popularity really entails in her life. In an interview with MacG on his podcast, the star revealed that she wants to make the most of being famous while it lasts.

“The fame doesn't last that long so you have to make the most of it while you still have time. That's what people don't understand. It's not a lifetime thing unless you are legendary,” said Kamo.

And with her fame also comes the barrage of haters.

Earlier this year, the TL accused the star of having a “chameleon” or ever-changing face. Though she did not directly address the accusations, she clapped back with a selfie to swiftly shut down the haters.

“Drag me, slingshot me, cleanse your hearts because I'm still about to f*ck y’all up,” captioned Kamo.