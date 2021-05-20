TshisaLIVE

Mzansi reacts to Mohale bagging a gig on Ferguson Films' 'Rockville'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
20 May 2021 - 11:00
Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo plays the role of Zamani on Rockville.
Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo plays the role of Zamani on Rockville.
Image: Instagram/Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo

Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo's appearance on Rockville has proven that his acting career is gaining momentum despite the criticism.  

Mohale was relatively unknown in Mzansi before he started dating and went on to marry Somizi. However, since then, Mohale has made moves to cement himself as an aspiring actor among many other things.

Taking to Instagram, Mohale bragged about his latest gig and expressed his joy at being part of the much-loved production. Mohale plays the role of Zamani, who is Sipho’s (played by comedian Trevor Gumbi) boyfriend.

“Meet Zamani made a young appearance on #RockVille5 this past Sunday, and the plot has definitely thickened. Adonis is definitely not happy with me and Sipho is definitely up to no good! Ei, Umjolo.

“Really enjoyed working among the greatest, @gail_mabalane @trevorgumbi @wisemanzither @tarinapatel. Thank you, @connie_ferguson @ferguson_films @sediimatsunyane. Catch #RockVille5 this coming Sunday at 8 PM on @mzansimagic,” he wrote.

While there's no official word on how long Zamani will be part of the Sunday drama, Mohale's first appearance was enough to cause a stir on the socials.

Here are some of the reactions that have continued to flow since Mzansi met Zamani.

This isn't the first time Mzansi has credited Somizi's connections for Mohale's achievements. When he landed a young gig on e.tv's Rhythm City, Mzansi went back and forth about whether it was Somizi's connections that got him the role, or if he aced his audition and earned the gig.

Mohale had joined the soapie as Kudzon and it was a guest appearance role.

Tweeps went in on him until Mohale addressed the criticism in an interview on Trending SA.

“To be honest, in the beginning when people used to share their thoughts about what I do and where I go, it used to bother me and hurt me.

“Now about the Rhythm City gig, people expect me to not do anything simply because I am married to a famous person. I can't blame myself for getting married to Somizi and that must now not mean I shouldn't pursue any opportunity simply because people are going to say Somizi got them for me,” he said.

Mohale said he followed the normal procedures for casting auditions, which included sending a self-tape. He went on to slam people who said he got the role through special favours or that he was alone at the auditions.

READ MORE

WATCH | Mohale defends himself after Twitter drags him for his latest acting gig

"Now about the 'Rhythm City' gig, people expect me to not do anything, simply because I am married to a famous person."
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Vusi Nova slams rumours he's 'dating Somizi' as Mohale trends

Everytime SomNova goes on vacation, Mohale lands in the trends list...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

WATCH | Tweeps dig up old video of Somizi opening up about Mohale's cellphone ‘addiction’

In the old video, Somizi said: 'Sometimes I wish to be touched like that phone'
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Mohale trends after Mzansi compares his gifts for Somizi with Vusi Nova’s

Somizi celebrated his 48th birthday and showed off gifts from both Mohale and Vusi Nova
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. ‘Uzalo’ fans left heartbroken as uFikile ka Sbu bids farewell to the soapie TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Lamiez Holworthy details how fans ‘groped’ her after a gig TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonang hits back at ‘bullying’ claims after spicy responses to Rea Gopane's ... TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘Why can’t we have the lights on all the time?’: Steve Harvey’s ‘plans to buy ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Minister Kubayi-Ngubane’s cook-off with Somizi leaves a bad taste in SA’s mouth TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X