Akon is ‘proud’ to have worked with Master KG as their new song drops

Just in time to wrap up Africa month, Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG has collaborated with David Guetta and Akon on a new song, and Akon has expressed how proud he is to have worked with the Limpopo-born star.

Taking to his Twitter as he hyped the collaboration, Akon tweeted about how proud he was to have been part of the trio who made Shine Your Light.

Both the Lonely hitmaker and David encouraged their fans to listen to the song, which they said was inspired by the message of love and uniting the world.

The central message of the song speaks to better days coming for everyone across the globe, especially after the tough times during the global pandemic. It’s a track made to appeal to everyone but that retains the unique elements associated with Master KG’s music.

“Proud to announce my collaboration with Master KG and David Guetta. Unite the world with love, stay safe and Shine Your Light!” the US musician said.