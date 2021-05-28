TshisaLIVE

Akon is ‘proud’ to have worked with Master KG as their new song drops

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
28 May 2021 - 09:50
Master KG said he was honoured to work with Akon and David Guetta on his latest song.
Master KG said he was honoured to work with Akon and David Guetta on his latest song.
Image: Master KG/ Instagram

Just in time to wrap up Africa month, Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG has collaborated with David Guetta and Akon on a new song, and Akon has expressed how proud he is to have worked with the Limpopo-born star.

Taking to his Twitter as he hyped the collaboration, Akon tweeted about how proud he was to have been part of the trio who made Shine Your Light.

Both the Lonely hitmaker and David encouraged their fans to listen to the song, which they said was inspired by the message of love and uniting the world.

The central message of the song speaks to better days coming for everyone across the globe, especially after the tough times during the global pandemic. It’s a track made to appeal to everyone but that  retains the unique elements associated with Master KG’s music.

Proud to announce my collaboration with Master KG and David Guetta. Unite the world with love, stay safe and Shine Your Light!” the US musician said.

Master KG also expressed his excitement about working with people he considers legends. The producer whose star keeps rising  has been riding the wave for well over a year and has no plans of stopping.

Along with the release of the new song, Master KG had other good news to share as the music video for his hit track reached an impressive 400 million views.

“I’m so excited I’m dropping a brand new song with two amazing legends, David Guetta and Akon, at midnight and at the same time Jerusalema just reached 400 million views on YouTube. What a time to be alive!” said Master KG.

Mzansi has been loving the tune which tweeps have said is all about spreading positive vibes, and Master KG’s international followers are convinced he’s gifted the world with another hit!

Master KG’s socials have been flooded with people sending him screenshots of themselves listening to the song, and he has expressed his gratitude.

Here are some of the reactions below:

Fans go gaga after Master KG announces new track with David Guetta and Akon

Master KG never ceases to amaze Mzansi.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Master KG goes triple platinum with hit song 'Jerusalema' in Switzerland

Master KG is taking over Europe!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Master KG to work on 'Jerusalema' remix with Zambian singer who went viral with her version

'Jerusalema' is connecting Africa a year after its release.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Three times 'Jerusalema' has hit the headlines in 2021 so far

Jerusalema lives on in the heart of 2021!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. MaMkhize opens up about ‘painful’ win as Royal AM makes it to the big league TshisaLIVE
  2. Big Zulu declines fight with King Monada, asks if there's anyone better to brawl TshisaLIVE
  3. Mbalula and others tickled by Dr Malinga challenging Maphorisa to 'kick-boxing' TshisaLIVE
  4. Fans go gaga after Master KG announces new track with David Guetta and Akon TshisaLIVE
  5. Viral video of Makhadzi allegedly 'groping' a fan on stage causes a stir TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...