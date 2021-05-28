Akon is ‘proud’ to have worked with Master KG as their new song drops
Just in time to wrap up Africa month, Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG has collaborated with David Guetta and Akon on a new song, and Akon has expressed how proud he is to have worked with the Limpopo-born star.
Taking to his Twitter as he hyped the collaboration, Akon tweeted about how proud he was to have been part of the trio who made Shine Your Light.
Both the Lonely hitmaker and David encouraged their fans to listen to the song, which they said was inspired by the message of love and uniting the world.
The central message of the song speaks to better days coming for everyone across the globe, especially after the tough times during the global pandemic. It’s a track made to appeal to everyone but that retains the unique elements associated with Master KG’s music.
“Proud to announce my collaboration with Master KG and David Guetta. Unite the world with love, stay safe and Shine Your Light!” the US musician said.
Proud to announce my collaboration with @MasterKGsa and @davidguetta Unite the world with love, stay safe & Shine Your Light !🌞 🌞 🌞 It's out tomorrow !!— AKON (@Akon) May 27, 2021
Master KG also expressed his excitement about working with people he considers legends. The producer whose star keeps rising has been riding the wave for well over a year and has no plans of stopping.
Along with the release of the new song, Master KG had other good news to share as the music video for his hit track reached an impressive 400 million views.
“I’m so excited I’m dropping a brand new song with two amazing legends, David Guetta and Akon, at midnight and at the same time Jerusalema just reached 400 million views on YouTube. What a time to be alive!” said Master KG.
Mzansi has been loving the tune which tweeps have said is all about spreading positive vibes, and Master KG’s international followers are convinced he’s gifted the world with another hit!
Master KG’s socials have been flooded with people sending him screenshots of themselves listening to the song, and he has expressed his gratitude.
Here are some of the reactions below:
