WATCH | Zikhona Sodlaka on motherhood: Thank you for healing my wounds

Actress Zikhona Sodlaka has opened up about how welcoming her lil’ prince into the world three months ago has changed her life.

Zikhona gave fans a first glimpse of her son, Luphawu Sodlaka through a beautiful collage of pics.

“It has been an incredible time I have been having. Full of tears, uncertainty, immense joy, confidence and self-doubt at the same damn time.”

She said she was grateful to her son for giving her a fresh perspective on life.

“Thank you for making me unafraid to look silly and childish. Thank you for healing my wounds, for forcing me to workout ke ngoku Yesu. Ndikuthanda into endeeee.”