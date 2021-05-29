TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Zikhona Sodlaka on motherhood: Thank you for healing my wounds

Karishma Thakurdin TshisaLIVE editor
29 May 2021 - 12:00
Actress Zikhona Sodlaka is a new mom to a baby boy.
Actress Zikhona Sodlaka is a new mom to a baby boy.
Image: Zikhona Sodlaka/ Instagram

Actress Zikhona Sodlaka has opened up about how welcoming her lil’ prince into the world three months ago has changed her life. 

Zikhona gave fans a first glimpse of her son, Luphawu Sodlaka through a beautiful collage of pics. 

“It has been an incredible time I have been having. Full of tears, uncertainty, immense joy, confidence and self-doubt at the same damn time.”

She said she was grateful to her son for giving her a fresh perspective on life. 

“Thank you for making me unafraid to look silly and childish. Thank you for healing my wounds, for forcing me to workout ke ngoku Yesu. Ndikuthanda into endeeee.”

WATCH | Mzansi reacts to thrilling Netflix ‘Jiva’ trailer

The dance series premiers on June 24 on Netflix.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Thuso Mbedu thanks co-star William J Harper for 'trusting' her as an actress

"Thank you for making yourself a safe space, a person worth trusting and opening up to. Thank you for trusting me as well," Thuso wrote.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Cassper responds to suggestions of a Big Xhosa boxing match, calls him a 'clout-seeker'

Big Xhosa claims he'll "knock out" Cassper Nyovest in the first round of a boxing match...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | Siv Ngesi to be part of panel in fight to end period poverty

"I always believe if men bled once a month, sanitary pads would be free," Siv said.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Big Zulu declines fight with King Monada, asks if there's anyone better to brawl TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi on his worth: ‘If you don’t have the budget for me, try next door’ TshisaLIVE
  3. Viral video of Makhadzi allegedly 'groping' a fan on stage causes a stir TshisaLIVE
  4. Busiswa turns down boxing match with Makhadzi, says she's never even fought TshisaLIVE
  5. Mbalula and others tickled by Dr Malinga challenging Maphorisa to 'kick-boxing' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...