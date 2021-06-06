SNAPS | Inside actress Omuhle Gela’s #YummyMummies luncheon

Former Muvhango actress Omuhle Gela threw a luncheon to treat some of the mothers in her network who work hard, hoping to use the chance to highlight the importance of taking time out so motherhood doesn’t overwhelm you.

After hosting and treating 25 special moms as part of her “Mom’s Day Off” events, the star said she hopes to give the yummy mummies a space to chat about being a parent, to take it easy and, ultimately, empower each other as black women raising the future generation.

“It’s very important that we have good conversations, network, have good food and drinks, just let loose once in a while and, most importantly, empower one another as young black women raising our future generation,” said Omuhle.

A new mommy herself, she being a mother can be overwhelming so a day of putting up their feet was all they needed.

“I must admit, being a mom can get overwhelming! So, this was much needed! Thank you moms for taking the day off with me! You looked amazing and it was good meeting each and every one of you,” she wrote.

