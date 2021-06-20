Actress Zola Nombona goes bungee jumping: I was so scared I cried

Taking every moment to live her life to the fullest and face her fears, actress and new mom Zola Nombona recently jumped off “the world's highest bungee bridge” in Eastern Cape.

The actress took to Instagram to share snaps and videos from the adventurous moment. In her caption Zola described how she was so scared, she cried just before she conquered the jump.

She added that she's grateful for the experience and admitted that it felt amazing afterwards.

“I jumped from the world's highest bungee bridge. I was so scared I cried before jumping. I’m so proud of myself. This experience taught me A LOT. The cherry on top is that I did this in my homeland in the Eastern Cape,” she said.

Check her out in action below: