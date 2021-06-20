TshisaLIVE

Actress Zola Nombona goes bungee jumping: I was so scared I cried

Chrizelda Kekana
20 June 2021
Actress Zola Nombona had a crazy adventure recently.
Image: Instagram/Zola Nombona

Taking every moment to live her life to the fullest and face her fears, actress and new mom Zola Nombona recently jumped off “the world's highest bungee bridge” in Eastern Cape.

The actress took to Instagram to share snaps and videos from the adventurous moment. In her caption Zola described how she was so scared, she cried just before she conquered the jump.

She added that she's grateful for the experience and admitted that it felt amazing afterwards.

“I jumped from the world's highest bungee bridge. I was so scared I cried before jumping. I’m so proud of myself. This experience taught me A LOT. The cherry on top is that I did this in my homeland in the Eastern Cape,” she said.

Check her out in action below:

Zola is not the only celeb who accepted the challenge to have their adrenalin rush this year. Radio personality Unathi Nkayi also tackled the “world's highest gorge swing” in Oribi Gorge, KwaZulu-Natal.

Taking to Instagram, Unathi shared a series of pics and vids from the exhilarating experience, which she said she would one day show her children when they're scared of something.

“I cried for at least 20 minutes before I jumped. Ndiligwala but I'm so competitive, I couldn’t let the team do it without me. Also when my children are scared of something I’ll have something to show them to help them conquer their fears,” she said.

Unathi added that the experience pushed her to a place of strength she never knew she had.

“P.S. I’m not scared of heights ... I just hate that WTF feeling that happens when you free fall. Alone in the gorge I prayed ... not asking for anything. Simply grateful to be alive a year after we went on level 5 lockdown.” 

