OPINION | Luzuko Nteleko declined interviews on his cancer out of respect for his family

In 2019, I heard through the grapevine that actor Luzuko Nteleko had been diagnosed with cancer. I had no idea what kind at the time, but I heard that he had it and was always in high spirits because he was determined to fight.

I had met Luzuko earlier in my career and he had always been cool and was always kind and friendly. So as my career grew, he would let me know whenever he had new work projects to chat about and so we added each other on WhatsApp and had a good rapport.

On WhatsApp, I learnt other sides of Luzuko, in addition to the bubbly, always joking and laughing person I had come to know him as — like the entrepreneur in him, and that he was a staunch Christian.

So when I heard that he had cancer but wasn't bothered because he was going to fight and he was going to win, that sounded like the exact reaction Luzuko would have to getting cancer.

I reached out to him, of course, told him with confidence that if anyone could beat cancer, it was him — and that after he did, I should be the person he called to write that story.