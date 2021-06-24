Prince Kaybee hits back at claims he’s jealous of other people’s success

Musician and DJ Prince Kaybee has accepted a lot of labels on the Twitter streets over the years but it appears the only one he truly can't stand is being accused of jealousy and never having contributed towards empowering up-and-coming female stars in the industry.

Prince Kaybee caught offence on the TL this week, when a tweep accused him of seemingly being bothered when others succeed.

The Gugulethu hitmaker took the opportunity to remind the tweep of one of his recent projects, Project Hope, an album on which he paid tribute to women in the industry and showed his advocacy against gender-based violence by featuring 10 up-and-coming female vocalists from all over the country.

“Did you know I spent R1.5m to fund a project that got 10 women vocally trained for a week, recorded an album for them, paid songwriters and musicians to guide them while staying at a 4-star hotel for a week, shot one of them a music video and u call me jealous?” Prince hit back at the tweep.

The DJ defended himself against others who seemed to believe that he was jealous especially since he mentioned how much money he'd spent to help.

One tweep said the fact that he did a good deed didn't mean he wasn't capable of being jealous.

To which Kaybee replied with a simple, “wow mate”.