TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 4 moments Mutodi Neshehe stole Mzansi's heart

He might be gone but he won't be forgotten

02 July 2021 - 14:13 By Joy Mphande
Mutodi Neshehe will always be remembered.
Mutodi Neshehe will always be remembered.
Image: Instagram/ Mutodi Neshehe

Mutodi Neshehe lived his life to the fullest before his passing and there are many that can attest to this.

In celebration of his life we have a look at some of the things his fans adored most about him: 

HE WAS A DEVOTED FATHER

Whether it was through scrolling through Mutodi’s social media or knowing him personally, there’s one constant that goes without saying: that he loved his two daughters very dearly and was a present father.

HE WAS A GREAT ACTOR AND FILMMAKER 

Mutodi was not just an incredible actor but a great filmmaker too. During an interview with Afternoon Express in January 2020, Mutodi said that he was working on a 10-year documentary based on the bare fist knuckle fighting in Venda.

Having started acting at four years old, Mutodi starred in several hit productions, including Muvhango, Jacob's Cross and Generations: The Legacy.

HE HAD A GREAT SENSE OF HUMOUR 

There's never a dull moment with someone who has great wit and a funny bone, and Mutodi Neshehe had both.

HIS PHYSIQUE STOPPED TRAFFIC 

His muscular physique was undeniable and he devoted time to make sure he was healthy and looked good.

READ MORE

Actor Mutodi Neshehe has died

The actor, known for his role as Ndalamo Mukwevho on the popular soapie 'Muvhango', died on Thursday.
TshisaLIVE
17 hours ago

'You were one incredible father' - 7 heartbreaking tributes to late actor Mutodi Neshehe

"He sent me a message saying 'Covid-19 is a MF' and then one of those Ronaldo jokes," said soccer boss David Mogashoa of his last moment's with the ...
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

WATCH | Touching moments from Luzuko Nteleko’s memorial service

Luzuko's life was celebrated by family and friends on Saturday, at his memorial service
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. FULL STORY | King Monada and Makhadzi fight over ‘Ghanama’ song TshisaLIVE
  2. Actress Lusanda Mbane bids farewell to ‘Scandal!’ character Boniswa TshisaLIVE
  3. Actor Mutodi Neshehe has died TshisaLIVE
  4. Newly engaged Musa Mthombeni & Liesl Laurie thank SA for the support TshisaLIVE
  5. Here’s why 'Limpopo’s finest' King Monada and Makhadzi were trending! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...