WATCH | 4 moments Mutodi Neshehe stole Mzansi's heart
He might be gone but he won't be forgotten
Mutodi Neshehe lived his life to the fullest before his passing and there are many that can attest to this.
In celebration of his life we have a look at some of the things his fans adored most about him:
HE WAS A DEVOTED FATHER
Whether it was through scrolling through Mutodi’s social media or knowing him personally, there’s one constant that goes without saying: that he loved his two daughters very dearly and was a present father.
May his Soul rest in peace 💔😥#RIPMutodiNeshehe pic.twitter.com/Nk1fixxH9C— Mukhoro_Mukhoro (@Mukhoro_Mukhoro) July 1, 2021
HE WAS A GREAT ACTOR AND FILMMAKER
Mutodi was not just an incredible actor but a great filmmaker too. During an interview with Afternoon Express in January 2020, Mutodi said that he was working on a 10-year documentary based on the bare fist knuckle fighting in Venda.
Having started acting at four years old, Mutodi starred in several hit productions, including Muvhango, Jacob's Cross and Generations: The Legacy.
RIP @Mutodi. You, @rapulanas and @Connie_Ferguson— Japhta Sesotlo (@japhtasesotlo) July 1, 2021
gave us some crazy scenes 🤭.
Thank you for sharing your talent with us. 🕯️🙏🏿.#RIPMutodiNeshehe #Generations pic.twitter.com/0iHf0cuaSW
HE HAD A GREAT SENSE OF HUMOUR
There's never a dull moment with someone who has great wit and a funny bone, and Mutodi Neshehe had both.
HIS PHYSIQUE STOPPED TRAFFIC
His muscular physique was undeniable and he devoted time to make sure he was healthy and looked good.