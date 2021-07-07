Petronella Tshuma gets candid about separating from her baby daddy

It's been a long journey of self-discovery for actress Petronella Tshuma, who recently opened up about the hardships she has faced since splitting from the father of her second child.

Taking to Instagram, Petronella penned a lengthy message reflecting on her journey as an actress and a now single mother of two.

“Nearly a year ago Camagu's dad and I split up. Was that ever the plan? Of course not. So here I am, mother to two beautiful boys both with different fathers. Who would ever want to be with me again? I'm used goods? I must have been the problem right? My Lobola price will probably cost pocket change,” wrote the actress.

Petronella shared that her personal life affected her to a point where it seriously impacted on her work. And as she was trying to deal with the issues, an announcement that Rhythm City was coming to an end after 13 years was made.

“I had such a breakdown at work, I could not act. Lines would not stick. But here I am, single mum with two kids that I need to provide for.

“Rhythm City, my absolutely amazing family, were understanding. Gave me time and the greatest support. Offered and would pay for therapy. I didn't go. Because I then got news the show was being cancelled. I remember saying to my cast members, 'how will I look after my children?'”