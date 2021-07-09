Mzansi shows Cassper Nyovest love as he launches ‘Root Of Fame’ sneakers

Cassper Nyovest has launched his well-anticipated Root Of Fame sneakers, and Mzansi is ecstatic over the homegrown Drip swag.

In his latest money move to head closer to his aspiration to become SA's first rapper billionaire, Cassper entered into a collaboration and launched two pairs of sneakers with Mzansi footwear company Drip Footwear.

The rapper signed a deal with Drip Footwear owner Lekau Sehoana apparently worth R100m earlier this year.

The star had previously been linked to the brand as an ambassador who was always rocking Drip Footwear sneakers, and now the two brands have come together to create sneakers for fans.