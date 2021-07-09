Mzansi shows Cassper Nyovest love as he launches ‘Root Of Fame’ sneakers
Cassper Nyovest has launched his well-anticipated Root Of Fame sneakers, and Mzansi is ecstatic over the homegrown Drip swag.
In his latest money move to head closer to his aspiration to become SA's first rapper billionaire, Cassper entered into a collaboration and launched two pairs of sneakers with Mzansi footwear company Drip Footwear.
The rapper signed a deal with Drip Footwear owner Lekau Sehoana apparently worth R100m earlier this year.
The star had previously been linked to the brand as an ambassador who was always rocking Drip Footwear sneakers, and now the two brands have come together to create sneakers for fans.
Unveiling the sneakers called Root Of Fame in a virtual launch on July 8, Cassper spoke about the details of the deal brokered with Lekau and why he chose the name for the sneakers.
“At the beginning of lockdown, I found myself at home, feeling useless as I was stuck in my house and I was in the weirdest place. I used to be celebrated everywhere I go and get paid to show up at venues. Now I'm stuck in my house with no fans, just family.
“My fame didn’t matter. For the first time in my life it was useless. I then asked myself how I can package this fame and sell it. I had to make a product that not only is associated with my name but also gives people a taste of how it feels to be me. I had to dig deep into the roots, hence the name ‘Root Of Fame’.”
The slip-on shoes called Root of Fame 990s come in salmon and off-white.
Available online, the sneakers cost R990.
Within hours of the launch the sneakers are sold out on the website.
After the launch went Live, fans took to Twitter to congratulate Cassper on his milestone in owning the game.
Check out the reactions below:
Congratulations to @casspernyovest and @DRIPFootWear on the collaboration 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 A generation of creators!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) July 8, 2021
We now Dripping in New style 👌🏾 #RootOfFameConference pic.twitter.com/IqgPVnvTEW— The Notorious Cellular® (@Cellular_Jnr) July 8, 2021
Congrats @casspernyovest for a very straight move. This pic tells a lot about being on top of the table.. pic.twitter.com/jlYCIaiJ3c— ZULU * (@BillNyoo) July 9, 2021
Cassper Nyovest is a true force to be reckoned with, congratulations on your sneaker bro 👊 #RootOfFameConference #FreeJacobZuma— 📀📀 MEMAwards21 (@T_Dzyl) July 9, 2021
Wow Cassper Nyovest those sneakers are beautiful🔥🔥🔥, it's limited edition guys. @casspernyovest #RootOfFameConference pic.twitter.com/nIhwDW8O1t— yolie🇿🇦 🔱 (@yolelwataitai) July 8, 2021
"The reason for 990 is because i was born in 1990 but i removed 1 because I'm the one." ~ @casspernyovest #RootOfFameConference #RootOfFame— 📀Karabo (@_AshleyTyler) July 8, 2021