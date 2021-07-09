TshisaLIVE

Mzansi shows Cassper Nyovest love as he launches ‘Root Of Fame’ sneakers

09 July 2021 - 13:00 By DEEPIKA NAIDOO
Mzansi is living for the stars new sneakers!
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest has launched his well-anticipated Root Of Fame sneakers, and Mzansi is ecstatic over the homegrown Drip swag.

In his latest money move to head closer to his aspiration to become SA's first rapper billionaire, Cassper  entered into a collaboration and launched two pairs of sneakers with Mzansi footwear company Drip Footwear. 

The rapper signed a deal with Drip Footwear owner Lekau Sehoana apparently worth R100m earlier this year.

The star had previously been linked to the brand as an ambassador who was always rocking Drip Footwear sneakers, and now the two brands have come together to create sneakers for fans.

Unveiling the sneakers called Root Of Fame in a virtual launch on July 8, Cassper spoke about the details of the deal brokered with Lekau and why he chose the name for the sneakers.

“At the beginning of lockdown, I found myself at home, feeling useless as I was stuck in my house and I was in the weirdest place. I used to be celebrated everywhere I go and get paid to show up at venues. Now I'm stuck in my house with no fans, just family.

“My fame didn’t matter. For the first time in my life it was useless. I then asked myself how I can package this fame and sell it. I had to make a product that not only is associated with my name but also gives people a taste of how it feels to be me. I had to dig deep into the roots, hence the name ‘Root Of Fame’.”

Watch here:

Join us at 8pm for an exciting announcement

The slip-on shoes called Root of Fame 990s come in salmon and off-white.

Available online, the sneakers cost R990.

Within hours of the launch the sneakers are sold out on the website.

Check them out here

After the launch went Live, fans took to Twitter to congratulate Cassper on his milestone in owning the game.

Check out the reactions below:

