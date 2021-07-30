TshisaLIVE

Mpho Letsholonyane advises fans not to 'play small' for fear of being labelled

30 July 2021 - 16:00
Sport presenter Mpho Letsholonyane has commented on how humility can lead to us sleeping on our achievements.
Sport presenter Mpho Letsholonyane has commented on how humility can lead to us sleeping on our achievements.
Image: Via Instagram

Sports personality Mpho Letsholonyane says we often downplay our success out of the fear of being boastful.

Taking to Twitter with a revelation for fans, the star noted how people often don't mention their greatest moves and attaining of goals, because we have been conditioned to believe that it's boasting to announce our accolades. 

She says this is why we often “play it small”.

“Crazy how we always avoid mentioning our own achievements and how proud of ourselves we are, for fear of someone saying you’re boastful and arrogant, so we play it small,” wrote Mpho.

This led to some discussion under the tweet on being humble.

Check out some of the responses below:

The star often uses her platform to share advice. Earlier this year, she opened up about being grateful for her family after a miscarriage.

In a series of tweets, she said people don't know what others are going through and should never assume that people are not having children by choice.

You [have] got no clue how much pain it took for me to even get to this 1. This is why we ask that you don’t go around asking people when they’re having children, it’s not always a smooth journey,” she said.

Mpho then sent some love and light vibes to everyone who was trying to have a child but was struggling.

“Love to everyone who is trying to have a child. I hope your prayers will be answered some day. Also sending love to all angel mommies and daddies,” she wrote.

READ MORE

WATCH | 'He's only trying to make a living' - Lucky Lekgwathi’s restaurant looted & destroyed

"This is just barbaric and selfish behaviour. This man was just trying to make a living," said one follower.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Mpho Letsholonyane is grateful for her kids as she reflects on previous miscarriage

"This is why we ask that you don’t go around asking people when they’re having children, it’s not always a smooth journey," she said.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Sizwe Dhlomo says he won’t leave his wife for sleeping with another man

"There’s so much that I’m hoping to do with my wife ... I can’t just walk away from all of that because of sex," Sizwe said.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Linda Sibiya backs Malema's Zuma house arrest calls TshisaLIVE
  2. Former ‘Generations’ actress Sindi Buthelezi has died TshisaLIVE
  3. Anele Mdoda reminds tweeps that Jacob Zuma has done both good and bad for SA TshisaLIVE
  4. Meet The Kubekas: Fana Mokoena, Slindile Nodangala and other faves to join ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I knew something wasn't right' — Musa Mthombeni tests positive for Covid-19 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail