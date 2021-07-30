Mpho Letsholonyane advises fans not to 'play small' for fear of being labelled

Sports personality Mpho Letsholonyane says we often downplay our success out of the fear of being boastful.

Taking to Twitter with a revelation for fans, the star noted how people often don't mention their greatest moves and attaining of goals, because we have been conditioned to believe that it's boasting to announce our accolades.

She says this is why we often “play it small”.

“Crazy how we always avoid mentioning our own achievements and how proud of ourselves we are, for fear of someone saying you’re boastful and arrogant, so we play it small,” wrote Mpho.