Mpho Letsholonyane advises fans not to 'play small' for fear of being labelled
Sports personality Mpho Letsholonyane says we often downplay our success out of the fear of being boastful.
Taking to Twitter with a revelation for fans, the star noted how people often don't mention their greatest moves and attaining of goals, because we have been conditioned to believe that it's boasting to announce our accolades.
She says this is why we often “play it small”.
“Crazy how we always avoid mentioning our own achievements and how proud of ourselves we are, for fear of someone saying you’re boastful and arrogant, so we play it small,” wrote Mpho.
Shame mna I worked hard to be a CFE so I don't care I will boast with no shame pic.twitter.com/UtE1n66HUk— MissPearlz, Duchess yamaBhaca (@Thee_MissPearlz) July 29, 2021
I play it small so much, I wonder why...— Mabaso (@Perfect_Mabaso) July 29, 2021
People still believe I'm an uber driver kanti weh!
Mare nna personally I absolutely like people who are boastful or brag alot, as long as that boastfulness is not plaque by parody or lies, we're good— Mosweu Moalusi (@EdwardMoalusi) July 29, 2021
I stopped being apologetic.....we have earned the right....nxa....— TheSportsGuy (Mbali Hlophe) (@mbalimokoko) July 29, 2021
The star often uses her platform to share advice. Earlier this year, she opened up about being grateful for her family after a miscarriage.
In a series of tweets, she said people don't know what others are going through and should never assume that people are not having children by choice.
“You [have] got no clue how much pain it took for me to even get to this 1. This is why we ask that you don’t go around asking people when they’re having children, it’s not always a smooth journey,” she said.
Mpho then sent some love and light vibes to everyone who was trying to have a child but was struggling.
“Love to everyone who is trying to have a child. I hope your prayers will be answered some day. Also sending love to all angel mommies and daddies,” she wrote.