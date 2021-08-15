LOL! #Cold front has Zodwa Wabantu calling for Thabo — saying 'I will never sing again'

After having spent much of last weekend on the Twitter trends list for her sex escapades, reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu left her fans howling when she took to her Instagram page to “invite” Black Motion's Thabo 'Smol' Mabogwane to her house.

If social media is to be believed the cold front may have pushed people all over SA into making bad decisions. The “I know my worth” squad was full of regrets as they had to feel the wrath of the cold front all by themselves with help only from a heater or hot water bottle.

Zodwa — who has publicly announced that she's single but has people she calls for sex (and body warmth when necessary) — took to her Instagram to ask Thabo to keep her company because of the cold.

Known to be uncensored, Zodwa made a brief video in which she said, “Hi guys ... I won't be a single bird ... Thabo, it's cold Je*** Ch***t!”

Implying that she won't air their dirty laundry if Thabo came through this time around, Zodwa captioned the video “I will never sing again. Thabo woza”, with laughing emojis.