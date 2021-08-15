LOL! #Cold front has Zodwa Wabantu calling for Thabo — saying 'I will never sing again'
After having spent much of last weekend on the Twitter trends list for her sex escapades, reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu left her fans howling when she took to her Instagram page to “invite” Black Motion's Thabo 'Smol' Mabogwane to her house.
If social media is to be believed the cold front may have pushed people all over SA into making bad decisions. The “I know my worth” squad was full of regrets as they had to feel the wrath of the cold front all by themselves with help only from a heater or hot water bottle.
Zodwa — who has publicly announced that she's single but has people she calls for sex (and body warmth when necessary) — took to her Instagram to ask Thabo to keep her company because of the cold.
Known to be uncensored, Zodwa made a brief video in which she said, “Hi guys ... I won't be a single bird ... Thabo, it's cold Je*** Ch***t!”
Implying that she won't air their dirty laundry if Thabo came through this time around, Zodwa captioned the video “I will never sing again. Thabo woza”, with laughing emojis.
Thabo and Zodwa's “situation” made them the talk of the town all through last week after the entertainer revealed to Lasizwe on a recent episode of Drink Or Tell The Truth that she has been in bed with Thabo.
As part of the game they play on the show, which can be likened to truth or dare (where the dare is to drink a nasty concoction), the pair ask each other risky questions, expecting truthful replies.
Lasizwe asked Zodwa who she had recently had sex with after meeting them at a groove.
A collective gasp vibrated on the TL when Zodwa replied, “Someone famous that I f*cked, ... I think three weeks back, was Thabo from Black Motion ... Yes we had sex. Yes it's not a secret. Apparently he has a girlfriend ... It's none of my business.”
Seeing how the YouTube show went viral, Thabo took to Instagram to give his response.
Thabo said “Ke jele, ke jele” (it happened it, happened) and left it at that.
Watch the video below:
Thabo's response concerning Zodwa's story🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3iqW8iC0wv— Bucky Boy (@JohnMcClain_) August 7, 2021