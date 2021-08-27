TshisaLIVE

DJ Maphorisa wants 'game-changer-of-the-year' award — tweeps weigh in

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
27 August 2021 - 13:00
DJ Maphorisa is tooting his horn.
DJ Maphorisa is tooting his horn.
Image: Gallo Images/The Times/Tsheko Kabasia

Never one to “sleep on himself”, DJ Maphorisa, aka Madumane, has taken to social to blow his horn about just how much of a game-changer he is, opening up his TL for various opinions from tweeps.

The DJ, who has never downplayed his achievement in the industry, sparked debate about what “awards” he deserved when he took to Twitter to declare himself worthy of the title “game-changer of the year”.

Maphorisa has earned bragging rights in his more than decade-long career as a musician. He has multiple awards and an even bigger number of hit songs, which he produced or featured on.

The DJ has been praised for “reviving” other musicians careers or and giving relatively unknown artists a lift into stardom. But while Phori is wildly loved on the social media streets, he is definitely not everyone's cup of tea.

Phori has been labelled pompous and entitled multiple times by social media users and music industry peers. He's had twars on Twitter with people like Prince Kaybee.

Tweeps had different opinions on what Phori deserves, with his fans saying he deserves the game-changer award and more, and naysayers asking him to take the entitlement down a notch.

Here are some of the tweets:

Though Phori is not known to be humble about his accolades and wins, the amapiano pioneer managed to get under the skin of fans after comments on where he is at in his ever-evolving career.

In a moment of not-so-humble bragging last week, the Banyana hitmaker told fans he is the only artist in the world who could feature himself.

The star was referring to Madumane, his alter ego who often appears on his tracks.

“I'm the only person in the world who can feature myself. LOL! Let it sink in,” wrote the star.

His statement got tweeps going, with some finding it hilarious and others disagreeing with the star.

“Somebody please book Madumane and DJ Maphorisa at the same time at different events, I wanna see something,” said one fan.

READ MORE

DJ Maphorisa comes under fire after saying he is the only artist in the world who can feature himself

"You can't take a joke," said DJ Maphorisa to his critics.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Shimza ignites gqom vs piano vs Afro house music genre fight over ‘Phuze Remix’

One fan snubbed the debate and said:"We don't care what genre it is. We just want to dance!"
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

DJ Maphorisa calls out 'opportunistic tributes' for amapiano artists who died in car accident

“Let’s not be desperate and be greedy; respect the boys please,” pleaded DJ Maphorisa.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

DJ Maphorisa, Cassper and others come for Jorja Smith's 'amapiano' single

Amapiano artists felt the English singer-songwriter flopped with her 'amapiano' single.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. DJ Black Coffee provides clarity on 'beef' with Zakes Bantwini and why he won't ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Menzi Ngubane’s daughter speaks on continuing her father's legacy of giving TshisaLIVE
  3. Makhadzi sets the record straight on her relationship with Master KG TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Skeem Saam' star Pearl 'Sonti' Nikolić talks about her calling to preach TshisaLIVE
  5. Lasizwe breaks his silence on R2m raised for students after being 'terrorised' ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...