DJ Maphorisa wants 'game-changer-of-the-year' award — tweeps weigh in

Maphorisa has earned bragging rights in his more than decade-long career as a musician. He has multiple awards and an even bigger number of hit songs, which he produced or featured on.

The DJ has been praised for “reviving” other musicians careers or and giving relatively unknown artists a lift into stardom. But while Phori is wildly loved on the social media streets, he is definitely not everyone's cup of tea.

Phori has been labelled pompous and entitled multiple times by social media users and music industry peers. He's had twars on Twitter with people like Prince Kaybee.

Tweeps had different opinions on what Phori deserves, with his fans saying he deserves the game-changer award and more, and naysayers asking him to take the entitlement down a notch.

Here are some of the tweets: