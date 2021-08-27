DJ Maphorisa wants 'game-changer-of-the-year' award — tweeps weigh in
Never one to “sleep on himself”, DJ Maphorisa, aka Madumane, has taken to social to blow his horn about just how much of a game-changer he is, opening up his TL for various opinions from tweeps.
The DJ, who has never downplayed his achievement in the industry, sparked debate about what “awards” he deserved when he took to Twitter to declare himself worthy of the title “game-changer of the year”.
Nnna i want a award ya Game Changer of a decade🤷🏾♂️ aaaiii let it sink in— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) August 26, 2021
Maphorisa has earned bragging rights in his more than decade-long career as a musician. He has multiple awards and an even bigger number of hit songs, which he produced or featured on.
The DJ has been praised for “reviving” other musicians careers or and giving relatively unknown artists a lift into stardom. But while Phori is wildly loved on the social media streets, he is definitely not everyone's cup of tea.
Phori has been labelled pompous and entitled multiple times by social media users and music industry peers. He's had twars on Twitter with people like Prince Kaybee.
Tweeps had different opinions on what Phori deserves, with his fans saying he deserves the game-changer award and more, and naysayers asking him to take the entitlement down a notch.
Here are some of the tweets:
You deserve any type of award you want , they can sommer give you that lifetime achiever award once .... I’ve never seen an artist navigate the industry like this you honestly deserve way better recognition than you’re getting— GIFTSA ( iKumkani )🖤 (@IAMGIFTSA) August 27, 2021
uStar !!
That award will go to Zakes Bantwini or Master KG. Look at your numbers Phori bro I'm not being jealous you are just overrated— Babonke (@Babonke5) August 26, 2021
Madumane ke Ghost anything He touches in turns into gold.. You deserve more than that Lawd Porry— Msandi mabas0 (@MMabas0) August 26, 2021
You know Cassper Nyovest and AKA? pic.twitter.com/cNRJnX0dcG— BIG BOSS (@BOSS051BIG) August 26, 2021
Waye deserva grootman from kwaito, afro beats , hip hop and manje Amapiano hai danko for the work ethic grootman keep blessing us with the good music 🔥🔥— Hardfonic (@Hardfonic2) August 26, 2021
Though Phori is not known to be humble about his accolades and wins, the amapiano pioneer managed to get under the skin of fans after comments on where he is at in his ever-evolving career.
In a moment of not-so-humble bragging last week, the Banyana hitmaker told fans he is the only artist in the world who could feature himself.
The star was referring to Madumane, his alter ego who often appears on his tracks.
“I'm the only person in the world who can feature myself. LOL! Let it sink in,” wrote the star.
His statement got tweeps going, with some finding it hilarious and others disagreeing with the star.
“Somebody please book Madumane and DJ Maphorisa at the same time at different events, I wanna see something,” said one fan.