SNAPS | Inside Ntando Duma’s dreamy 26th birthday celebration

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
30 August 2021 - 13:00 By chrizelda kekana and chrizelda kekana
Ntando Duma recently celebrated her 26th birthday with her daughter next to her.
Image: Instagram/Ntando Duma

Media personality Ntando Duma celebrated her 26th birthday in style at a dreamy venue with her closest friends and family.

Ntando looked flawless in a floor-length princess gown by DejaVu (DV) Designs. Her four-year-old daughter Sbahle wore a matching dress and looked super cute.

In one of her Instagram videos, Ntando thanked her tribe in a brief speech, saying she's grateful for their presence in her life and hoped they stay in each other's lives and continue to love and support one another.

The actress later changed into a see-through rose gold dress for the evening part of a  party that lasted well into the night with great music and great company.

Guests included Lasizwe, Ayanda MVP, Robot Boi and actor Naak Musiq, who performed for the small crowd.

Here is a look at some of the pictures from her celebration:

Inside Ntando Duma's 26th birthday party.
Image: Instagram/Duma Ntando
Inside Ntando Duma's 26th birthday party.
Image: Instagram/Duma Ntando
Inside Ntando Duma's 26th birthday party.
Image: Instagram/Duma Ntando

At 26, the actress has a lot to be proud of, including being a great mother to Sbahle, building her mother and herself a house and bagging gigs on gigs in acting and hosting.

The actress left The Queen earlier this year but has revealed fans should be on the lookout for her in an upcoming Netflix project.

Speaking about her time spent working with Ferguson Films, Ntando cited it as a positive and joyful environment in which to work.

“What a magnificent experience! What a true blessing to work in such a positive and joyful environment and its entire team too. To the cast, the crew, and my remarkable fellow actors, Ngiyabonga (thank you)!" she said.

“Now it’s time to spread my wings and fly higher. Look out for a new character on your Netflix screens soon! Thank you and God bless.”

