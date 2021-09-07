Aww cute! Cardi B and Offset reveal they welcomed their second baby
Three months after announcing her pregnancy, Cardi B and Offset have welcomed their second baby together.
The Kodak Yellow hitmaker is a mama of two after welcoming a son who will have the bragging rights to say he shares a birthday with Beyoncé Knowles Carter.
Cardi announced the birth of her son with a family portrait on Instagram and the caption, “9/4/21" with emojis.
In the snap, Cardi is seen covered in a Louis Vuitton blanket next to Offset and their son in the hospital.
In a joint statement to E! Online, Cardi and Offset said they were overjoyed about the new member of their family.
“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his siblings.”
The artist revealed she was pregnant with her second baby with a naked post and wild performance with husband Offset at the 2021 BET Awards in June. The couple already have a daughter, Kulturs, and Offset has three children outside their marriage.
The pair's social media TLs have been flooded with congratulatory messages from Taraji P Henson, Yung Miami, Victoria Monét, JT, Rubi Rose, Chance the Rapper, and others.
“Congratulations. Many blessing to y’all,” JT wrote in a blue heart-filled Instagram comment.
Their fans have also congratulated them and can't wait to find out what the baby boy's name is.