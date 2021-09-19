WATCH | This is the pole dancing routine that won Siv Ngesi his gold

Media personality Siv Ngesi has finally shared the pole dancing routine that won him gold or first place at the Pole Dancing Nationals organised by the SA Pole Sports Federation.

Announcing the win on Instagram, Siv gushed about the sport that has captured his heart.

“Took Gold at Pole Dancing Nationals, at the SA Pole Sports Federation in the semi-professional men category! Nine months in and this sport continues to blow me away! Thank you for all the support and pushing me Leda Botha aka Siren! Let’s keep making magic.”

The actor revealed what the caption for his dance was at the competition, saying he dedicated the dance to his cousin who died.

“After over 19 months of the entire world going through this life we call the “new normal ...” Many have lost their loved ones and many have died alone in hospitals without anyone there to hold their hands as they take their last breath. This piece is to honour my cousin who was an incredible father of two, husband, son and a great man who played a huge role in making me the man I am today. RIP Butsha❤️"

Watch the routine below: