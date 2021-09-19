TshisaLIVE

WATCH | This is the pole dancing routine that won Siv Ngesi his gold

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
19 September 2021 - 12:00
Media personality Siv Ngesi shared his pole dancing routine.
Image: Instagram/Siv Ngesi

Media personality Siv Ngesi has finally shared the pole dancing routine that won him gold or first place at the Pole Dancing Nationals organised by the SA Pole Sports Federation.

Announcing the win on Instagram, Siv gushed about the sport that has captured his heart.

“Took Gold at Pole Dancing Nationals, at the SA Pole Sports Federation in the semi-professional men category! Nine months in and this sport continues to blow me away! Thank you for all the support and pushing me Leda Botha aka Siren! Let’s keep making magic.”

The actor revealed what the caption for his dance was at the competition, saying he dedicated the dance to his cousin who died.

“After over 19 months of the entire world going through this life we call the “new normal ...” Many have lost their loved ones and many have died alone in hospitals without anyone there to hold their hands as they take their last breath. This piece is to honour my cousin who was an incredible father of two, husband, son and a great man who played a huge role in making me the man I am today. RIP Butsha❤️"

Watch the routine below:

Though Siv had his first lesson only in December 2020, the actor and comedian has scored big and won his first international pole dancing competition in May.

The star placed first in the international Men of Pole competition hosted by pole dancing marketplace Kyanna.Me.

The star has had tongues wagging since he took up pole dancing last year.

Speaking to Sunday Times about why he took up the sport, the star said it was in a bid to redefine his idea of masculinity. 

“I’m on an incredible huge journey of re-imaging and re-evaluating my masculinity. The current definition of masculinity is definitely failing us. A lot of us are talking about what’s wrong. Masculinity and toxic masculinity is a problem,” said Siv. 

