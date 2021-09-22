Oliver Mtukudzi's life honoured with posthumous release of his music on YouTube

On the 69th birthday of the late jazz icon and legendary musician Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi, the world will finally get to enjoy his hits on streaming platform YouTube.

After the Zimbabwean musician's death in 2019 in Harare after a long battle with diabetes mellitus, the star will have all his best hits uploaded to YouTube for his fans to enjoy.

With his career spanning more than 40 years, the cultural icon's bops can be enjoyed on the streaming platform by all his fans.

Speaking on his birthday in a statement to TshisaLIVE, Gallo marketing manager Caroline Morabe said they would be launching his official YouTube channel with the hit song Todii.

“As a company we’re honoured to be working on the legacy of Oliver Mtukudzi’s music. We are excited for the upcoming music project to be released in a few weeks. At Gallo, we believe it is important to keep his legacy alive.”

Oliver began performing in 1977 when he joined Wagon Wheels, a band that also featured Thomas Mapfumo. Their single Dzandimomotera went gold and Tuku's first album followed, which was also a major success. Mtukudzi is also a contributor to Mahube, Southern Africa's “supergroup”.

Oliver has collaborated with a number of local and foreign musicians and was instrumental in developing young talent through his Pakare Paye Arts Centre.

The star is known for hit songs such as Neria, Todii, Chiri Nani, Hazvireve and Wasakara, just to name a few.

Oliver released his 67th album 10 months before his death and was concerned about spreading the message that people needed to love one another in these hard times.