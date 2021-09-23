Master KG celebrates 'Jerusalema' album getting over 300-million plays on Spotify

TshisaLIVE

Master KG is still eating from that Jerusalema money, believe tweeps.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Jerusalema has once again brought in the bag for musician Master KG, after his deluxe album reached over 300-million streams on Spotify. 

With Master KG swooping up the accolades and making that dollar holler, it's no wonder he has reached another massive milestone.

According to the Spotify data, Master KG's album Jerusalema, featuring the global hit and its variations, has reached over 300-million streams.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Nigerian sensation Burna Boy made history as the first African artist to reach over 100-million streams on three of his albums on the music streaming app.

Catching wind of his feat, Master KG took to Twitter to share the good news with his adoring fans and followers.

Mzansi took to the reply section of the tweet with congratulations for yet another win from Master KG.

However, noticing that he was “eating”, fans requested at least “1tao” from him for their troubles.

The star has much to celebrate about.

Just a few months ago, the international hit made headlines after the album went triple platinum in Switzerland. 

The song also went triple platinum in Italy. 

The SA star took to Twitter to celebrate the win by sharing snaps of the plaque with the platinum discs. 

