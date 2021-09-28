'I've been an obsessed fan of his' - Nompilo Dlamini thanks Cassper Nyovest for giving her hope

She is set to be jetting off to India soon to finally have the lung transplant funded by the #SaveNompilo campaign that Cassper started to help aid the young woman from Swaziland.

“It's a rollercoaster of emotions ... one moment you get good news and then the next it's another story. So it's been a depressing journey, because I have also been having the guilt of not giving people the update they deserve, they need to see the fruit of their work.

Nompilo says they are working on a plan to get her to meet Cassper soon.

“I haven't met him [Cassper] yet but we constantly talk on Twitter in the DMs. He checks on me every now and then and I update him on the progress of almost everything, because he's still doing the fundraising campaign for me. I've been an obsessed fan of his, the love is pure.”