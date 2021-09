'I've been an obsessed fan of his' - Nompilo Dlamini thanks Cassper Nyovest for giving her hope

She's been overwhelmed by the support she's received thus far from Cassper and everyone else making contributions.

“I really feel loved because it takes a lot for people to love you so much, to really support you so much to the level of financing your journey. It has taught me to give back.”

Though the process has been delayed, because of it not being safe to get on a plane, Nompilo has vowed that she will extend herself as well and try to give back to people living with cystic fibrosis, who she refers to as her “warriors.”

“I'm working towards helping others when I get back. I am hoping to help them achieve the same goal, which is the lung transplant, or find ways to get financial aid for them because these rare lung diseases are very costly. I'm hoping I am able to assist somehow when I get back,” she says.

“When I started to document my journey, after being inspired by a warrior we lost last year, I decided to help people to acknowledge the disease and know more about it. It was a way of educating people and I want to make more of an impact as well.”