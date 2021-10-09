Cassper responds to being told to go back to gym: 'Let's try next year'

In another episode of “the internet knows no boundaries” rapper Cassper Nyovest became the latest in the list of celebrities asked by random tweeps to lose some weight - and he had just the answer for his critic.

The totally unsolicited advice came after amapiano producer Kabza De Small shared a video of him and Cassper dancing. The tweep observed that Cassper had gained some weight and proceeded to ask him - in the comment section - to head back to the gym and reclaim his lean and toned body.

Cassper saw the comment and decided to respond. The rapper made it a point to remind the tweep that he doesn't know what the father of one has been dealing with behind closed doors.

“2021 was an epic fail in the gym maybe re tla zama next year,” wrote Cassper.

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker added that he was trying his best to find a balance that will allow him to schedule gym into his day to day activities but 2021 just wasn't having it.

“I’m doing the best I can! Somethings will fall apart but trust me, I’m doing the best I can to balance my life. Gym isn’t priority right now. I’m not even lazy, 2021 was an epic fail in the gym maybe re tla zama next year,” wrote Cassper.