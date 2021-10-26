TshisaLIVE

Zodwa Wabantu has the internet in a huff after taking panties off live on stage

26 October 2021 - 11:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Zodwa Wabantu said she was very easy when she dropped her undies live on stage.
Image: Instagram/Zodwa Wabantu

Zodwa Wabantu left social media in a mess again this week after a video of her removing her panties on stage went viral.

The reality star and businesswoman has always been comfortable in her own skin and nudity has become second nature to her.

In the video, shared on her Instagram, the star can be seen pulling down her underwear while performing and twirling the panties around.

She wrote: "Authentic! Genuine! There's Zodwa Wabantu in everyone." 

Zodwa is no stranger to controversy. She burst onto the scene when she made her debut at the Durban July in a revealing dress.

It sparked a lot of debate and left Mzansi divided, but the star was unfazed and went on to create a career.

