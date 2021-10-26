Zodwa Wabantu has the internet in a huff after taking panties off live on stage

Zodwa Wabantu left social media in a mess again this week after a video of her removing her panties on stage went viral.

The reality star and businesswoman has always been comfortable in her own skin and nudity has become second nature to her.

In the video, shared on her Instagram, the star can be seen pulling down her underwear while performing and twirling the panties around.

She wrote: "Authentic! Genuine! There's Zodwa Wabantu in everyone."