LEVELS! Elaine rubs shoulders with superstars Normani & Lori Harvey

27 October 2021 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
Elaine rubs shoulders with American singer Normani and model Lori Harvey.
Image: Instagram/ Elaine

Model and entrepreneur Lori Harvey hosted celebrity A-listers and friends in Los Angeles, launching her first skincare line SKN, and SA's very own Elaine was spotted among the guests in attendance.

The You're The One hitmaker relocated to Los Angeles earlier this year and is already taking territory.

Elaine took to Instagram sharing images from the evening launch, showcasing that she met American singer Normani and Lori Harvey too.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Sharing her experiences since moving to the US, Elaine said that though she missed her family and friends here in Mzansi, she was still having a ball living her dream.

“It’s definitely been a huge learning curve. I’m learning a lot about myself, which I’m grateful for. I miss my family and friends so much but I’m having a great-ass time,” she wrote.

After signing to Columbia Records last year, the singer's career has skyrocketed and she has got closer to living her American dream.

“I think it's really just a moment for everyone who is super, super committed to music. Especially for black women, because those are the women I always keep in mind when I'm making music. So, I feel like my moment is a moment for all of us. It's a win for all of us. It's one step closer to bridging the gap and bringing Africa to the world, bringing African women to the world,” Elaine told TshisaLIVE.

Elaine is among the few handpicked artists who will be leading the YouTube Black Voices music class for 2022 and got to have her name and face on a billboard in Los Angeles and London recently.

