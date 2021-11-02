TshisaLIVE

Khanyi Mbau snap with bling on her finger sparks engagement rumours

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
02 November 2021 - 15:00
Fans wish that Kudzai would hurry up and ask Khanyi Mbau to marry him.
Fans wish that Kudzai would hurry up and ask Khanyi Mbau to marry him.
Image: Instagram/Khanyi Mbau

Happiness Ever After star Khanyi Mbau has sparked engagement rumours after she took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her with bling on her ring finger.

Despite the drama that has emanated from her relationship with Zimbabwean businessman Kudzai Mushonga — however entertaining it was — Khanyi's fans still hope to hear happy news of either a bun in the oven or a ring on her finger.

This was made clear over the weekend when fans ran with the speculation that Khanyi may be engaged after she posted a picture wearing a sparkling ring on her ring finger on her left hand.

Khanyi neither insinuated nor explicitly said or wrote anything related to getting married in the post. In fact, she was mocking the load-shedding situation in SA in her caption — as she has been since she left for Dubai for the second time.

The ring may very well have been just an accessory for her outfit in that particular picture but that didn't stop fans from filling her comment section with congratulatory messages on her “engagement” or asking her to confirm what the rock on her finger symbolises.

Here's the snap below: 

While it may not be an engagement ring, Khanyi's fans didn't forget that Kudzai spent some time in a Cartier store when he was waiting for her to return from the saloon (read: from SA) earlier this year.

The actress was welcomed back in Dubai with roses and jewellery and a ride in a fancy Maybach V Class.

This after the pair's relationship hogged headlines when Khanyi abruptly left Dubai during their vacation and landed in SA without Kudzai's knowledge. This led to Kudzai thinking Khanyi had gone missing and the whole thing played out on Instagram as Mzansi watched.

Anywho, Khanyi has ignored the suggestion from the internet that she's Kudzai's fiancée. Even though she often calls herself “Mrs K” — the nickname given to her by Kudzai who has said multiple times that Khanyi is his wife.

The pair were rumoured to be on their way to the altar before they packed up their lives in SA and headed for Dubai. Khanyi has also had to shut down pregnancy rumours.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

SNAPS | Dubai loving 2.0! Khanyi Mbau's living it up - like she never left

Expensive gifts, fancy dates and rides in expensive cars have been the order of Khanyi Mbau's second attempt as living and loving in Dubai.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

SNAPS | Maybach V Class rides & gifts from Cartier! Khanyi Mbau gets ‘royal’ welcome back in Dubai

After chanting 'shiyi indoda eDubai' and then making a hit track out of it, Khanyi Mbau has changed her tune to ''landela indoda eDubai'.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Khanyi Mbau’s ‘Dubai saga’ earns her a Feather Awards nod as Drama Queen of the year

Here's a look at this year's Feather Award nominees.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Netflix 'Happiness Ever After' drops teaser and introduces new faces!

Khanyi Mbau, Renate Stuurman, and Richard Lukunku are reprising their roles as Zaza, Princess and Leo from the film 'Happiness is a Four-letter Word'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tweeps react to JazziQ's awkward stare as fan hops on stage TshisaLIVE
  2. It's all love again! King Monada and Makhadzi squash their beef TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Toya Delazy got hitched to the love of her life TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl Thusi: 'If the ANC wins elections again then we just have a deep-rooted ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | An old video of Sir Trill dropping bars breaks the internet TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa, Zuma, Malema, Mashaba and De Lille vote in #LGE2021
Rainy Cape Town didn’t stop these voters from making their mark in #LGE2021