UK artist Ntantu commemorates Miriam Makeba with a remix of 'Baxabene Oxam'

Tuesday November 9 marks exactly 13 years since the extraordinarily gifted and musical icon Miriam Makeba died.

Mama Africa, as she was affectionately called, suffered a heart attack in 2008 after a concert in Italy.

To celebrate and honour the milestones and musical genius that was Mama Africa, UK-based artist Ntantu has dedicated a song called Far Away to the legendary songstress.

The rapper and RnB artist based at Leeds brought his own lyrical twist and elements to the very much loved and celebrated song.

He craftily remixed Baxabene Oxam with new age soulful RnB and afro beats. The song is available on all major streaming and digital platforms. The Mariam Makeba Foundation wrote on their Instagram page that Ntantu donned a new hat for this song.

“Ntantu the rapper over the past five years formally known as Dave-O has been quietly developing a signature sound of Afro Pop, Rap, RnB and Dance hall, a fusion of styles and influences. In this period Ntantu was afforded the chance to sharpen his tools as a producer and songwriter within the industry”