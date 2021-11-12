Gatvol of load-shedding! Here’s how Pearl Thusi plans to get off the grid

Eskom announced on Thursday it would reduce load-shedding to stage 2 and suspend it on Friday morning as the system has “sufficiently recovered”. This is down from stage 3 on Wednesday and stage 4 earlier this week.

The power utility attributed the power outages to several power units that either tripped or had insufficient capacity.

CEO Andre de Ruyter on Tuesday dismissed questions about the SA power grid being on the brink of collapse.

“We have one of the best system operators in the world. We managed the system incredibly well and diligently and this is intended to prevent a total system blackout. Regrettably, from time to time we have to implement load-shedding to avoid those risks becoming a reality,” he said.

De Ruyter was on Monday faced with calls for resignation by the Black Business Council (BBC), which said it had been overly optimistic he had the potential to turn the company around when he took over the reigns.

The council said it would request a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to discuss the matter further.

