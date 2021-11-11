Load-shedding to end on Friday as Eskom generating performance improves
11 November 2021 - 10:24
Load-shedding will end at 5am on Friday due to a recovery in Eskom's generating capacity.
Speaking at Eskom's daily status of the grid briefing, CEO Andre de Ruyter said the country would move from stage 3 to stage 2 on Thursday.
“We will maintain stage 2 until 5am on Friday and we will be able to lift load-shedding at the weekend,” he said.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
