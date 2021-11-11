South Africa

Load-shedding to end on Friday as Eskom generating performance improves

Paul Ash Senior reporter
11 November 2021 - 10:24
Eskom says SA will move to stage 2 on Thursday until 5am on Friday, when load-shedding will be lifted — for now. Stock photo.
Eskom says SA will move to stage 2 on Thursday until 5am on Friday, when load-shedding will be lifted — for now. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Monchai Tudsamalee

Load-shedding will end at 5am on Friday due to a recovery in Eskom's generating capacity.

Speaking at Eskom's daily status of the grid briefing, CEO Andre de Ruyter said the country would move from stage 3 to stage 2 on Thursday.

“We will maintain stage 2 until 5am on Friday and we will be able to lift load-shedding at the weekend,” he said.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH LIVE | Eskom briefs media on the state of the grid

Eskom is again briefing the media on the state of the power grid on Thursday.
News
39 minutes ago

'The system is not on the brink of collapse'- The current state of Eskom

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said municipalities that refuse to implement load-shedding contribute to persistent power outages.
News
22 hours ago

Eskom faced with hard decisions to stabilise SA's electricity supply

An expert suggests Eskom could consider staying on stage 1 load-shedding permanently if the power problems were going to persist for some time.
News
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Moti brothers safely home after three-week kidnapping ordeal South Africa
  2. Royal friendship: Zulu princely send-off for Monaco’s Charlene after illness South Africa
  3. EXPLAINED | My R350 grant application says ‘pending’, what is happening? South Africa
  4. 'Andre De Ruyter must fall': Black Business Council calls for Eskom boss's head South Africa
  5. 'Naked hike' about stripping down emotional scars and baggage, not just clothing South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH: What to expect from SA’s medium-term budget
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...