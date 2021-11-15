TshisaLIVE

‘They’re perfect’ — ‘Idols SA’ fans are loving the top two Berry and Karabo

15 November 2021 - 11:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
The top three contestants on 'Idols SA', from left, Karabo Mathe, S’thuthukile Langa and Berenike Trytsman.
Image: Alaister Russell

Sunday night's semifinal episode of Idols SA season 17  is still in the minds of many South Africans after they announced the top two Berry and Karabo.

Tweeps have nothing but love and appreciation for the two contestants. 

On Sunday the top three sang their hearts out for the hotly contested seats. They performed their original songs recorded in Cape Town.

Berry had her fans swooning over her original song Ungowami and her smooth ability to transform any song into magic. The singer, whose real name is Berenike Trytsman, took to Instagram to thank her fans for their unwavering support during her Idols journey. 

“Team Berris, you guys did it all the way to top 2. You guys are absolutely amazing and I want you to know that. I want to say thank you because you guys deserve to hear it live from me saying thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“You guys did almost what seemed impossible. You guys pushed. We are going to top two babe, and that was the final push guys. We have so much to do maberana I love it so much.”

Tweeps couldn't stop praising Karabo for pouring herself on the stage for the semi final with her song Hosanna.

They supported her genre of choice and said this song was going to be a hit.

Viewers also couldn't stop gushing over guest judge, musician Msaki. Tweeps loved her judging skills and ability to praise the contestants for their singing gifts. 

Idols has a had a few guest judges since Somizi Mhlongo was canned from the show and some have wowed the viewers, but it is Msaki's invaluable insights that made her a fan favourite.

Fans were also taken aback by her "unique voice".

