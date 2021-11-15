‘They’re perfect’ — ‘Idols SA’ fans are loving the top two Berry and Karabo
Sunday night's semifinal episode of Idols SA season 17 is still in the minds of many South Africans after they announced the top two Berry and Karabo.
Tweeps have nothing but love and appreciation for the two contestants.
On Sunday the top three sang their hearts out for the hotly contested seats. They performed their original songs recorded in Cape Town.
Berry had her fans swooning over her original song Ungowami and her smooth ability to transform any song into magic. The singer, whose real name is Berenike Trytsman, took to Instagram to thank her fans for their unwavering support during her Idols journey.
“Team Berris, you guys did it all the way to top 2. You guys are absolutely amazing and I want you to know that. I want to say thank you because you guys deserve to hear it live from me saying thank you from the bottom of my heart.
“You guys did almost what seemed impossible. You guys pushed. We are going to top two babe, and that was the final push guys. We have so much to do maberana I love it so much.”
Berry! Berry! Berry! Wow, her voice is simply amazing 🥺. Oh and she's so versatile. Give her any song & she won't disappoint #idolssa pic.twitter.com/TuRVnSfhay— 🇿🇦 Nolali 👠👠 (@Amza_5) November 14, 2021
Berry will never stop surprising us who the HELL is this girl #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/wZYAMkliiI— Riccardo Elle (@Riccardo_Elle) November 14, 2021
Tweeps couldn't stop praising Karabo for pouring herself on the stage for the semi final with her song Hosanna.
They supported her genre of choice and said this song was going to be a hit.
I see this Hossana Song already on Number one Spot on iTunes, Serve us Karabo, You are blessed my Lady, you know your target market. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️❤️❤️#Idolssa pic.twitter.com/4MpJCpjgBN— Kag'sow_M🇿🇦 (@Kagiso_Mtsenga) November 14, 2021
Great song and delivery #Karabo. I just love #Msaki— Kwanele Booi 🇿🇦🇳🇦 (@kwanza_booi) November 14, 2021
#idolssa pic.twitter.com/wEpmiY7kL5
Karabo chose the perfect genre for her ,gospel #idolssa pic.twitter.com/q6fyCyLxAj— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) November 14, 2021
Viewers also couldn't stop gushing over guest judge, musician Msaki. Tweeps loved her judging skills and ability to praise the contestants for their singing gifts.
Idols has a had a few guest judges since Somizi Mhlongo was canned from the show and some have wowed the viewers, but it is Msaki's invaluable insights that made her a fan favourite.
Fans were also taken aback by her "unique voice".
Msaki has an amazing unique voice 🙌🏾 #idolssa pic.twitter.com/vgxQbkcje2— 🇿🇦 Nolali 👠👠 (@Amza_5) November 14, 2021
Msaki's lyrics hit too deep when there isn't a beat to dance along to #idolssa pic.twitter.com/ikMTjAMKQH— Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion Stan Account (@PhaksiM) November 14, 2021
