TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Master KG receives a king’s welcome in Angola

19 November 2021 - 16:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Angolans showed MasterKG some love.
Angolans showed MasterKG some love.
Image: Instagram/Master KG

It's business as usual for award-winning producer Master KG, and he has landed in Angola to nothing but love for his performance on Saturday. 

Master KG took to Twitter to share the video in which he is flanked by fans at the Angolan airport.

They were chanting his name and "I love you" was also in the mix while he was making his way to the car.

Angolans love Master KG. Last year in February it was reported in The Conversation that the Angolan dance troupe Fenómenos do Semba created the Jerusalema dance challenge video.

The video went viral and showed off their dance moves to the award-winning producers hit song Jerusalema

The song w blew up the world over, with people doing the #Jerusalemadancechallenge. Since then the producer has been reaping the rewards of the global hit. 

Though it might be rosy on the other side of the continent, Master KG is faced with a lot of controversy about the song at home. He is yet to answer to copyright right infringement allegations levelled against him by Charmza the DJ. 

He remains mum on whether the allegations are true that he did not produce the hit song that made him a global superstar.   

Master KG sued over smash hit 'Jerusalema' by Charmza The DJ

Charmza the DJ claims he is the man behind the hit song Jerusalema and Master KG 'stole' it
TshisaLIVE
11 hours ago

WATCH | Makhadzi’s ‘lap dance’ on Master KG sparks new dating rumours

Have Makhadzi and Master KG rekindled their romantic relationship? Tweeps seem to be convinced they are back together.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Master KG flexes different, say he was overcharged because of his whip

"Is it me or sometimes people will want to charge you according to what you have?" the 'Jerusalema' hitmaker asked.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

‘Jerusalema’ singer Nomcebo has no ‘beef’ with Master KG — she just wants her money

"I’ve never ever said anything to him besides sending out the statement which was clear I need my money," the 'Jerusalema' vocalist said.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma wishes Babalwa Mneno a happy birthday and she can't deal! TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘I cannot carry the burden any further’ — Tshedi Mholo on her official exit ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Unathi Nkayi's booting from Kaya FM 'due to conduct that rendered relationship ... TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Katlego Maboe’s ex Monique Muller shares pics with her ‘new man’ TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Inside Minnie Dlamini-Jones' son's 1st birthday TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo
“The President said I’m his favourite”: Rebecca Malope — National Orders