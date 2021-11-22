Gospel star Hle talks about venturing into presenting and living with dyslexia

Hlengiwe 'Hle' Ntombela's has been successfully expanding her career since launching her solo career and her transition into the television industry is testament to that.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the former Joyous Celebration member said while she's always had ambitions of venturing into the world of broadcasting she never thought she'd be a presenter of any shows because of her being dyslexic.

“I’ve always wanted to be in TV production but I wanted to be behind not in front. So being in front kind of caught me by surprise but I guess it’s part of the learning,” she says

“It’s exciting to challenge myself in things that I know I am good at as well as things I can’t do well because I’m dyslexic. I can’t read, I can’t talk properly but I’m there being a presenter. But God empowers us to do things. Whether we think we can do it or not, he can make us do it.”

Having great relationships with a lot of people in the entertainment industry helped her get comfortable when having to interview them on the show, Hle admits, and when it comes to doing links she says she learnt to skim through the scripts before going live.

“Generally, because of life, I’ve figured how to read so I skim read ... the words that I catch will quickly make up a picture in my head. So when I do autocue I read the autocue before. Because if you surprise me, it’s probably going to be a mess. But I try not to waste people's time, but apparently I’m not. Apparently I know how to do the show. I’m not comfortable, but I’m trying.”