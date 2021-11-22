SNAPS | Makhadzi looks like royalty on the cover of UK Classique Q&A mag
Musician Makhadzi has bagged her first cover on a UK publication called Classique Q&A magazine and she couldn't be prouder to see one of her bucket list dreams come true.
An excited Makhadzi took to her Instagram to share the news that she adorned the cover of Classique's latest edition.
“We dream and work hard for our dreams to come true ... Look how beautiful I am on a UK magazine cover @classiquemagazine_ . #africanqueen It is finally here!” she gushed.
In addition to looking like the queen she is, Makhadzi models and poses beautifully for the magazines and tells the story of her journey to stardom.
Check out the cover and some of her other snaps below:
Clearly here to make her presence known and to to etch her name on the wall of fame, Makhadzi has been making boss moves since her music took off.
In addition to making hits, Makhadzi has been expanding her brand.
The Red Card singer recently announced she's signed a life-changing multimillion-rand deal to create apparel, sneakers and accessories that represent everything she's about.
“I am happy to announce that I have signed a R120m mega deal called Kokovha with Kicks Sportswear to develop and create amazing products that will reflect everything that I am and believe in.
“When God's timing is right everything falls into place, blessings come together and dreams become a reality,” a happy and proud Makhadzi wrote.
Makhadzi entered into business with entrepreneur and founder of Kicks Sammy Mhaule.
