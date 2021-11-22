SNAPS | Makhadzi looks like royalty on the cover of UK Classique Q&A mag

Musician Makhadzi has bagged her first cover on a UK publication called Classique Q&A magazine and she couldn't be prouder to see one of her bucket list dreams come true.

An excited Makhadzi took to her Instagram to share the news that she adorned the cover of Classique's latest edition.

“We dream and work hard for our dreams to come true ... Look how beautiful I am on a UK magazine cover @classiquemagazine_ . #africanqueen It is finally here!” she gushed.

In addition to looking like the queen she is, Makhadzi models and poses beautifully for the magazines and tells the story of her journey to stardom.

Check out the cover and some of her other snaps below: