Shane Eagle talks USA affiliations & why his next album is 'the best in Africa'

Rapper Shane Eagle says he plans to surpass his own bar with his next album, which he believes is going to be the best in Africa and put him on an even higher pedestal in the hip hop industry.

“I have some super producers based in London, US, SA working on the album and when it comes to rap, I don't compromise, I'm the type of artist that takes risks, independently I'm winning,” he tells TshisaLIVE.

The rapper recently released a new single titled Sun, ahead of his album which he hopes to release in the first quarter of 2022 and which he has been working on for the past two years.

“Just being able to be blessed to release another album is already a win for me. The pandemic gave me more time to focus.”