SNAPS | ‘New York City, I’m here’ — Inside Somizi’s luxurious vacation

The season to be out and about is finally here as the #keDecemberboss mood slowly trickles through in Mzansi with long summer days ahead of us. However, instead of chasing summer, media personality Somizi Mhlongo is chasing snow.

SomG landed in the Big Apple and is serving his followers with instant FOMO. New York City is cold this time of the year, but Somizi left Mzansi well prepped for the chills.

On his Instagram post he said someone asked why would he go to the US city when its cold. The cookbook author replied by serving one of his looks in the cold city — a grey hooded fur poncho.

Somizi always gives tips on the soft life by enjoying luxury and elegance. It's no surprise he will be staying a the luxurious five-star The Plaza Hotel. The classy hotel will be his home for his stay in the city .