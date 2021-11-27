TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | ‘New York City, I’m here’ — Inside Somizi’s luxurious vacation

27 November 2021 - 16:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Somizi Mhlongo is living it up in New York City
Somizi Mhlongo is living it up in New York City
Image: Instagram/ Somizi Mhlongo

The season to be out and about is finally here as the #keDecemberboss mood slowly trickles through in Mzansi with long summer days ahead of us. However, instead of chasing summer, media personality Somizi Mhlongo is chasing snow.

SomG landed in the Big Apple and is serving his followers with instant FOMO. New York City is cold this time of the year, but Somizi left Mzansi well prepped for the chills.

On his Instagram post he said someone asked why would he go to the US city when its cold. The cookbook author replied by serving one of his looks in the cold city — a grey hooded fur poncho.

Somizi always gives tips on the soft life by enjoying luxury and elegance. It's no surprise he will be staying a the luxurious five-star The Plaza Hotel. The classy hotel will be his home for his stay in the city .

Judging by his Luis Vuitton luggage, the former Idols SA judge is going to be serving his followers with nothing but fashionable looks.

Its unclear what the star is there for but it must be big. Somizi is about business and securing the bag these days. 

The star recently wrapped up his #bestiecation in Dubai.

WATCH | Somizi warms up to amapiano & apologises for judging 'yanos artists

"I profusely apologise for thinking you were just a gimmick, you are not," said Somizi.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Somizi differentiates between ancestors, witches & God

"The minute you ask idlozi to attack someone it's witchcraft, and witchcraft happens everywhere, even whites practise it, they call it voodoo."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Tweeps react to Somizi’s answer to ‘where’s Mohale?’ on Cassper Nyovest’s show

Somizi Mhlongo set tongues wagging with his spicy reply.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Somizi gives Kelly Khumalo kudos for her loyalty after Zim 'ban' saga

"Even if you took the offer I wasn't gonna be offended but still you didn't."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Sizwe Dhlomo drops files from 'fight' that got Unathi Nkayi fired TshisaLIVE
  2. Ntsiki Mazwai slams Unathi Nkayi over 'false GBV' claims TshisaLIVE
  3. Anele Mdoda explains why the V Class, aka ‘F**ken car’, video triggered her TshisaLIVE
  4. Natasha Thahane reveals she got over R1m from government thanks to Baleka Mbete TshisaLIVE
  5. Unathi Nkayi breaks her silence on Kaya 959 firing and GBV allegations TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society
'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC