WATCH | Cute moments Ntando Duma & her kid Sbahle blessed SA with this year

16 December 2021 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Ntando Duma and S'bahle serve mom and bestie goals
Image: Instagram/Ntando Duma

Ntando Duma has a special relationship with her little girl. The two are mom and bestie goals they keep serving their followers with heart-warming content. Sbahle Msizi keeps her followers in the loop with every  single thing that she does, so cute. 

Ntando and Sbahle are inspirable and always do things together. They slay red carpets together, shopping, reading. Ntando never misses a moment in her child's life. 

Here are cute moments between the actress and Sbahle.

Ntando Duma and Sbahle's Bible-reading sessions

Sbahle loves reading and her Bible sessions with her mom always leave her followers feeling like they've learnt something new with the both of them.  Though she is just four years old, the little girl is always loaded with punchlines, and sass.

Ntando Duma's 26th birthday 

Her daughter melted hearts with her speech at her 26th birthday soirée when she told her she will buy her a car, clothes and other cute things that mothers wish their daughters would buy for them.

Ntando surprises Sbahle with her first LV fragrance

Nothing more adorable than Sbahle's please and thank you, absolutely makes women broody. She was grateful to her mommy when she bough her her first Louis Vuitton fragrance.

Sbahle teaches Ntando some dance moves

Sbahle always has an ace up her sleeve, she even teaches mommy how to danceThe pair recently danced to a song that has been trending in Mzansi for a while and Sbahle was insisting on teaching her mom the right way to dance.

It took some convincing for her to dance to the live video on Instagram that they both decided, girl was tired.

