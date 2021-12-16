WATCH | Cute moments Ntando Duma & her kid Sbahle blessed SA with this year

Ntando Duma has a special relationship with her little girl. The two are mom and bestie goals they keep serving their followers with heart-warming content. Sbahle Msizi keeps her followers in the loop with every single thing that she does, so cute.

Ntando and Sbahle are inspirable and always do things together. They slay red carpets together, shopping, reading. Ntando never misses a moment in her child's life.

Here are cute moments between the actress and Sbahle.

Ntando Duma and Sbahle's Bible-reading sessions

Sbahle loves reading and her Bible sessions with her mom always leave her followers feeling like they've learnt something new with the both of them. Though she is just four years old, the little girl is always loaded with punchlines, and sass.