From Bonang to GBV! 5 topics that lit up Ntsiki Mazwai’s TL this year
That TL is always lit!
Poet and singer Ntsiki Mazwai is one celebrity known for her controversial opinions, and there have been many times she's had tongues wagging on social media.
Take a look at the top topics that had her dividing social media:
Calling on MetroFM to 'reshuffle' Mo Flava.
While Mo Flava has received praise for his radio skills from many fans on social media, Ntsiki said she felt he is “mediocre” and had a “boring personality.”
“I don't know why Metro FM hangs onto Mo Flava. He is so lame and mediocre. Especially for a breakfast show. What a boring personality with nothing to offer. Reshuffle."
I don't know why Metro fm hangs onto MoFlava..... He is so lame and mediocre. 😭😭😭😭Especially for a breakfast show.— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) September 23, 2021
What a boring personality with nothing to offer 😭😭😭😭RESHUFFLE!!!!!!
Open letter to Makhadzi
Makhadzi was among many A-listers who received backlash for making her affiliations with political parties public after a picture of her wearing the ANC's colours — alluding she was in favour of the ruling party — and videos of her performances went viral on social media.
Ntsiki took to her Facebook timeline to pen an open letter giving advice to the Limpopo-born star.
“I agree it's very exciting to get a call from the president, and I can assure you the ANC was going to post you. Yazi, you could have been that girl who just posted a 'thank you for inviting me' replying to their tweet. That way you would have retained your power and taken the money," she wrote.
Dear Makhadzi First of all I want to tell you what a brilliant talent you are. How we have watched your energy sweep...Posted by Ntsiki Mazmai on Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Thuso Mbedu hype
While Thuso has been taking major strides beyond borders and making Mzansi proud since relocating to the US, Ntsiki wanted to make it known she was not impressed with the actress and felt people were merely praising her achievements because she is abroad.
“Guys I have a confession to make.. Amanda Black gives me goosebumps, but Thuso Mbedu doesn't at all. At all. I think she is over hyped only because she is in America. I apologise to all those I offend,” she wrote in a now deleted post.
Slamming Unathi Nkayi
In the wake of Unathi abruptly being fired from Kaya 959, there were false allegations on social media that equated her dismissal to abuse circulating, and Ntsiki was quick to slam the media personality when she caught wind of her hosting a new television show.
“A woman is alleged to have lied about someone and almost ended their career and reputation in an act of malice. And you give her a TV show for little girls to know you can lie about men and be rewarded for your lie? For real?”
Unathi has since cleared the air on the allegations in an official statement posted on her Instagram, saying: “GBV had nothing to do with the matter”.
In the GBV climate we have in South Africa. A woman is alleged to have lied about someone and almost ended their career and reputation in an act of malice...... And you give her a TV show for little girls to know that you can lie about men and be rewarded for your lie? For real? https://t.co/1hKWZSl82k— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) November 24, 2021
Bonang Matheba's MCC
Ntsiki sparked a debate on social media when she took a jab at Bonang earlier this year. She spoke of the ownership of her alcoholic beverage BNG beverage, claiming supporters were merely supporting the “white man” behind the brand and not the media personality.
"You're supporting the white man B works for. The white man who pays her for her influencer role,” she wrote.
Believing Bonang owned the wine was like believing she owned Revlon— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) August 23, 2021
........ She is just the marketing gimmick to sell these products. Not the owner.
