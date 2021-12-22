Ziyakhala! Mzansi celebrity scandals that broke the internet in 2021
From abuse allegations and brand fallouts to physical altercations, some of our celebrities’ private lives had tongues wagging on social media this year when they went through the most publicly.
Here’s a look at some of Mzansi’s celebville scandals that made headlines:
Miss SA 2021
While the Miss SA pageant constantly makes headlines for the backlash it receives, this year definitely takes the cup after government distanced itself from Lalela Mswane’s involvement at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel in December.
Bonang Matheba’s fallout with management team CSA global
Bonang had tongues wagging after she fired agency and celebrity management group Celebrity Services Africa. This after they allegedly muscled her out of House of BNG shares.
The global management company went said the media personality was “in breach of multiple contracts” and dismissed all allegations made by Queen B.
Boity Thulo and Bujy Bikwa
Bujy has made several attempts to move on from the viral brawl between him and rapper Boity, from public appearances to taking part in initiatives against gender-based violence (GBV).
“Joining the walk was moving the silence from me and also taking ownership of what happened. Instead of just sitting back and taking the backlash as if I’m guilty.” he told TshisaLIVE.
While the case is still under way, the two stars have been in and out of court because an altercation they had in Midrand earlier this year that led to the former Metro FM DJ being jailed for seven days.
Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa filing protection order against Black Coffee
As if Enhle’s split from her long-term partner DJ Black Coffee was not enough to stop traffic on the internet two years ago, the former couple’s woes kept creeping onto the social timeline as the actress filed a protection order against Black Coffee, accused him of being abusive towards her — allegations he has since denied — and not paying the electricity bill.
Enhle shared a video of her giving an update on her stance on the matter, saying she is on the journey of healing and stands with women who have been abused.
“I was on the stairs of the Randburg court, fist up, fighting GBV and unfortunately it got me to angry black woman status when all I was doing was fighting for myself. Fighting for what’s right, protecting myself and my children. Now I’ve heard a lot about who Enhle is. None of that is my narrative, I’m not an angry black woman.”
DJ Fresh and Euphonik
After months of enduring public scrutiny and being let go by radio stations, the National Prosecuting Authority dismissed the case of crimen injuria opened by Thato “DJ Fresh” Sikwane and DJ Themba “Euphonik” Nkosi in April against an alleged rape victim known on Twitter as Nampree.
Bishop Makamu
Bishop Israel Makamu’s sexual assault case was withdrawn in August this year. He was arrested on May 26 after a former member of his church alleged he had sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman in 2018. He was later released on R2,000 bail.
