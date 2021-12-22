TshisaLIVE

Ziyakhala! Mzansi celebrity scandals that broke the internet in 2021

22 December 2021 - 07:00 By Joy Mphande
Some Mzansi celebs made headlines for pretty hectic reasons.
Image: Instagram/ Bishop Makamu / Bonang Matheba/ Black Coffee

From abuse allegations and brand fallouts to physical altercations, some of our celebrities’ private lives had tongues wagging on social media this year when they went through the most publicly.

Here’s a look at some of Mzansi’s celebville scandals that made headlines:

Miss SA 2021

While the Miss SA pageant constantly makes headlines for the backlash it receives, this year definitely takes the cup after government distanced itself from Lalela Mswane’s involvement at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel in December.

Was government right to withdraw support for Miss SA Lalela Mswane? Opinions are split

The sport, arts and culture department said Miss SA Lalela Mswane's individual interests and aspirations to compete on the Miss Universe stage cannot ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Bonang Matheba’s fallout with management team CSA global

Bonang had tongues wagging after she fired agency and celebrity management group Celebrity Services Africa. This after they allegedly muscled her out of House of BNG shares.

The global management company went said the media personality was “in breach of multiple contracts” and dismissed all allegations made by Queen B.

Bonang Matheba speaks up amid agency fight saga: 'They don't own you'

“Remember that an 'agency' enables you and your business and represents your interests. They 'do not own you' and 'you do not work for them',".Bonang ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Boity Thulo and Bujy Bikwa 

Bujy has made several attempts to move on from the viral brawl between him and rapper Boity, from public appearances to taking part in initiatives against gender-based violence (GBV). 

“Joining the walk was moving the silence from me and also taking ownership of what happened. Instead of just sitting back and taking the backlash as if I’m guilty.” he told TshisaLIVE.

While the case is still under way, the two stars have been in and out of court because an altercation they had in Midrand earlier this year that led to the former Metro FM DJ being jailed for seven days.

Alcohol, insults and 'regretful actions'! Inside Boity & Bujy Bikwa's brawl

Footage and voice recordings give full picture of what happened when things got heated between media personalities Boity Thulo and Bujy Bikwa
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa filing protection order against Black Coffee

As if Enhle’s split from her long-term partner DJ Black Coffee was not enough to stop traffic on the internet two years ago, the former couple’s woes kept creeping onto the social timeline as the actress filed a protection order against Black Coffee, accused him of being abusive towards her — allegations he has since denied — and not paying the electricity bill.

Enhle shared a video of her giving an update on her stance on the matter, saying she is on the journey of healing and stands with women who have been abused.

“I was on the stairs of the Randburg court, fist up, fighting GBV and unfortunately it got me to angry black woman status when all I was doing was fighting for myself. Fighting for what’s right, protecting myself and my children. Now I’ve heard a lot about who Enhle is. None of that is my narrative, I’m not an angry black woman.”

WATCH | Enhle Mbali slams 'angry black woman' tag & talks about healing

"I was on the stairs of the Randburg court, fist up, fighting GBV and unfortunately it got me to angry black woman status when all I was doing was ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

DJ Fresh and Euphonik 

After months of enduring public scrutiny and being let go by radio stations, the National Prosecuting Authority dismissed the case of crimen injuria opened by Thato “DJ Fresh” Sikwane and DJ Themba “Euphonik” Nkosi in April against an alleged rape victim known on Twitter as Nampree.

NPA has dismissed DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik’s crimen injuria case against alleged rape victim

The duo's alleged rape victim has welcomed the decision by the NPA, saying she's glad she doesn't have a criminal record for stating "her truth"
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Bishop Makamu

Bishop Israel Makamu’s sexual assault case was withdrawn in August this year. He was arrested on May 26 after a former member of his church alleged he had sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman in 2018. He was later released on R2,000 bail.  

Mzansi reacts to Bishop Makamu appearing on 'Amabishop' over VN with 'sexual connotations'

“We were speaking about the key, all of a sudden, I became too playful - that's what I'm taking ownership of. I just became playful," Bishop claimed.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Katlego Maboe’s estranged girlfriend Monique Muller speaks out amid legal battle

“I feel like when I am quiet, they win in the court of public opinion by ruining my reputation and painting me to be a person I am not. I can no ...
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

JazziQ slams claims he has beef with DJ Maphorisa over Thuli Phongolo

Amapiano star JazziQ has rubbished claims of a romantic relationship with actress Thuli Phongolo and has no beef with Phori
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

It's all love again! King Monada and Makhadzi squash their beef

What beef? King Monada and Makhadzi bury the hatchet.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Zandie Gumede says she's not looking to reunite with sister Kelly Khumalo

"The situation between me and their mother remains the same and my feelings remain the same," Zandie says on her relationship with Kelly Khumalo.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
