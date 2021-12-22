Ziyakhala! Mzansi celebrity scandals that broke the internet in 2021

As if Enhle’s split from her long-term partner DJ Black Coffee was not enough to stop traffic on the internet two years ago, the former couple’s woes kept creeping onto the social timeline as the actress filed a protection order against Black Coffee, accused him of being abusive towards her — allegations he has since denied — and not paying the electricity bill.

Enhle shared a video of her giving an update on her stance on the matter, saying she is on the journey of healing and stands with women who have been abused.

“I was on the stairs of the Randburg court, fist up, fighting GBV and unfortunately it got me to angry black woman status when all I was doing was fighting for myself. Fighting for what’s right, protecting myself and my children. Now I’ve heard a lot about who Enhle is. None of that is my narrative, I’m not an angry black woman.”