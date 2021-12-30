36, sexy & no f*cks to give! Here’s a look at Siv Ngesi aka Sivanna’s 2021

The year 2021 has been a liberating year for 36-year-old media personality Siv Ngesi and he’s been loud and proud about his personal growth and breakthroughs.

Siv has proved over and over that he has a work ethic and discipline that’s unmatched. Not only towards his work in the industry, but also in other aspects of his life.

This year the media personality did a lot of unexpected things with excellence, including getting his dream body, winning a pole dancing competition and introducing his alter-ego Sivanna.

He has also played his part in eradicating period poverty, among other philanthropic acts, all while calling out anyone who dares to try him.

Here are some of the Siv's 2021 highlights.

36 is the new 21!

Siv is in the best shape of his life after going through an intense diet to achieve the body of his dreams.

On his Instagram, he shared some of the crazy statistics from the journey including not eating carbs or sugar for 77 days.

“Over 11 weeks, I collectively spent six full 24 hour days, or 154 hours or 9,240 minutes gyming/cardio. ate 2,541 egg whites. 55.44kg of hake. 18.48kg of chicken breasts. Not a single refined carb nor grain of sugar in 77 days.”

“Trust me, it was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done. But with my people on my side, through sheer force of will, and belief in myself, I reached my goal. Whatever you want is in your reach. Make the decision today, and take control of your life and your dreams, whatever they may be. “Discipline equals freedom”.”