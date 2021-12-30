36, sexy & no f*cks to give! Here’s a look at Siv Ngesi aka Sivanna’s 2021
The year 2021 has been a liberating year for 36-year-old media personality Siv Ngesi and he’s been loud and proud about his personal growth and breakthroughs.
Siv has proved over and over that he has a work ethic and discipline that’s unmatched. Not only towards his work in the industry, but also in other aspects of his life.
This year the media personality did a lot of unexpected things with excellence, including getting his dream body, winning a pole dancing competition and introducing his alter-ego Sivanna.
He has also played his part in eradicating period poverty, among other philanthropic acts, all while calling out anyone who dares to try him.
Here are some of the Siv's 2021 highlights.
36 is the new 21!
Siv is in the best shape of his life after going through an intense diet to achieve the body of his dreams.
On his Instagram, he shared some of the crazy statistics from the journey including not eating carbs or sugar for 77 days.
“Over 11 weeks, I collectively spent six full 24 hour days, or 154 hours or 9,240 minutes gyming/cardio. ate 2,541 egg whites. 55.44kg of hake. 18.48kg of chicken breasts. Not a single refined carb nor grain of sugar in 77 days.”
“Trust me, it was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done. But with my people on my side, through sheer force of will, and belief in myself, I reached my goal. Whatever you want is in your reach. Make the decision today, and take control of your life and your dreams, whatever they may be. “Discipline equals freedom”.”
Introducing Sivanna!
Sivanna was introduced to Mzansi late last month through a jaw-dropping video of his transformation.
Siv sent social media into a frenzy when he shared a snap of Sivanna dressed in a nude, leather bodysuit with a black and white Adidas scarf draped around the waist. The look was finished off with a blonde weave and a flawless face beat.
While some fans were left in awe of the photo shoot, members of the LGBTIQ+ community were outraged that a “heterosexual man pretending to be a drag queen” got the gig, while there are several “real drag queens” in SA.
Some users said they were happy that Adidas SA had given drag a platform.
“I understand the backlash and I understand why, because the bigger picture was never communicated to everyone. I am a proud ally and I believe the art form needs to be seen and recognised much more in SA and I am going to do what I can to make sure that it happens,” Siv told TshisaLIVE.
On Twitter, Siv added that he was “open to learn and engage,” but Sivanna is here to slay.
A pole dancing champ!
Siv has finally shared the pole dancing routine that won him gold or first place at the Pole Dancing Nationals organised by the SA Pole Sports Federation.
Announcing the win on Instagram, Siv gushed about the sport that has captured his heart.
“Took Gold at Pole Dancing Nationals, at the SA Pole Sports Federation in the semi-professional men category! Nine months in and this sport continues to blow me away! Thank you for all the support and pushing me Leda Botha aka Siren! Let’s keep making magic.”
The actor revealed what the caption for his dance was at the competition, saying he dedicated the dance to his cousin who died.
Watch the routine below:
His mood to haters?
Read the writing on the hoodie.