'I never thought I'd be the happiest man alive' — Murdah Bongz's adorable love letter to DJ Zinhle

Bongani “Murdah Bongz” Mahosana is gushing over his beau DJ Zinhle, and we are here for it.

The Black Motion star recently penned a heartfelt message to the mother of his children for her birthday.

The pair have been smitten with each other and their bond grew stronger since they welcomed their little girl baby Asante into the world earlier this year.

The DJ took to Instagram to share how much Zinhle means to him.

“I never in my life would have thought I would be the happiest man alive. I really appreciate the mother you are to our children and the life partner you are to me.”

He also spoke of his bae's influence in his life.

“Working under your guidance is a blessing. I wake up every morning to be a better version of myself to you and our children. You inspire me to do my best, madam. Thank you for everything. Happy Birthday to you. I wish you more blessings and may God bless you with your heart's desires. I love you.”