She still got it! 5 times Ntando Duma clapped back mercilessly
Actress Ntando Duma is one of the spiciest celebs in Mzansi and is known for her stinging clapbacks.
In 2019 the star hit back at tweeps who slammed her for not putting her daughter Sbahle in a car seat.
“1, The car was stationary. 2, She’s got car seats and is always on it, when necessary. 3, I’m not an irresponsible mother. You should know this by now. 4, Now let’s all drink water. 5, Thank you for your concern,” she wrote.
And 2021 was no different.
Ntando came under fire and criticism on several occasions this year and sent the haters packing.
Here are five times her spicy responses had the TL in meltdown mode.
NTANDO AND THAT PARKING INCIDENT
Ntando came under fire in July for parking in a space reserved for drivers with disabilities.
In an Instagram Stories post, apparently streamed last year, The Queen star was seen sitting in her parked car when she was approached by a woman who asked her to move.
She can be heard shouting profanities, allegedly at a “white old woman”.
Ntando later apologised for the incident and claimed the restaurant she was visiting asked her to park in that spot.
'MY SEX TAPE WOULD BE FIRE'
Ntando was a guest on Lasiwe's Drink Or Tell The Truth YouTube series in July when she dished on claims her sex tape was leaked last year.
Sis didn't even hesitate, saying her tape would be much more fire - if she even did them.
“Oh, no man. No, it’s not true. That wasn’t me. Also, my sex tape would be fire, hey. Put some respect on my name. And I’m sorry they had to leak that sex tape. I also don’t do sex tapes,” the actress said.
'ANIKHATHALI NE? NOT TODAY, MADAM'
While mourners gathered to bid farewell to actor and producer Shona Ferguson in August, one user took exception to what Ntando chose to wear to the funeral.
Responding to a snap of Ntando wearing a leather jacket, skirt, stockings and boots; the user said the skirt was “too short” for a funeral and the actress should have worn something more “fitting of a lady”.
“Anikhathali ne? Not today madam. Try someone else,” Ntando hit back.
GLOW UP OR GROWN UP?
In September the star hit back at a tweep who tried to dim her glow up moment.
The troll called out Ntando's “prominent” forehead, asking: "Does the sun set on your forehead?"
The actress clapped back at the troll by coming for his hair.
“Does the bush grow on your head?”
'NOT A PAID POST, I BELIEVE IN THE EFF'
Ntando is a staunch EFF supporter but has been accused by some of being paid to support the party on social media .
She hit back at the suggestions during election season.
“We hope for a better way of living and better opportunities for our black people moving forward. Our land and jobs manje! Not a paid post ke le bahlali, I believe in the EFF,” she wrote.
