She still got it! 5 times Ntando Duma clapped back mercilessly

Actress Ntando Duma is one of the spiciest celebs in Mzansi and is known for her stinging clapbacks.

In 2019 the star hit back at tweeps who slammed her for not putting her daughter Sbahle in a car seat.

“1, The car was stationary. 2, She’s got car seats and is always on it, when necessary. 3, I’m not an irresponsible mother. You should know this by now. 4, Now let’s all drink water. 5, Thank you for your concern,” she wrote.

And 2021 was no different.

Ntando came under fire and criticism on several occasions this year and sent the haters packing.

Here are five times her spicy responses had the TL in meltdown mode.

NTANDO AND THAT PARKING INCIDENT

Ntando came under fire in July for parking in a space reserved for drivers with disabilities.

In an Instagram Stories post, apparently streamed last year, The Queen star was seen sitting in her parked car when she was approached by a woman who asked her to move.

She can be heard shouting profanities, allegedly at a “white old woman”.

Ntando later apologised for the incident and claimed the restaurant she was visiting asked her to park in that spot.