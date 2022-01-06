TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee on haters keeping him motivated

06 January 2022 - 07:00 By Constance Gaankgomo
Prince Kaybee said haters are needed for motivation
Image: Twitter/ PrinceKaybee

You know the saying that dogs don't bark at a car that's not moving? Well Prince Kaybee believes in this mantra or something like that.

He has encouraged his followers to be smart when they go on a blocking frenzy on social media.

The music producer tweeted a bit of advice that we are sure worked for him in the industry. 

"If you are a blockist, block the ones liking the negative things about you, keep the ones attacking you, you need them for motivation."

Well this didn't make sense to a fan who asked him why he chose to focus on and give attention to haters. 

He tweeted: "Why is it that none of you ever speak about the people that actually like and support [you] as your motivators? All of you are always focusing on the people that don't like you as if you are fighting for their validation.

"Human nature, the negative affects you more than the positive. That's why in a relationship one bad move all of sudden you are a bad toxic person forgetting all the good things you do," Prince Kaybee replied in a tweet.

Well it's not to say keeping them on your socials means keeping mum while they drag you on the TL's. Mzansi is familiar with Prince Kaybee's spicy clap backs and confident he can hold his own. We thought we should take you down memory lane:

In tweets three times Prince Kaybee proved he is the king of clap backs;

