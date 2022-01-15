TshisaLIVE

Here's how Kaya 959 celebrated the life of Mzwandile 'DJ 1D' Nzimande

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
15 January 2022 - 12:00
Wandi Nzimande, seen here on the runway during the 2019 Loxion Kulca show at SA Fashion Week, died on January 13 2021.
Image: J Countess/Getty Images

To mark the one-year anniversary of the death of DJ and cultural icon Mzwandile “DJ 1D” Nzimande, Kaya 959 shifted regular programming as they celebrated his life.

DJ 1D was revered across SA as the pioneering co-founder of streetwear and lifestyle brand Loxion Kulture, established in the late 90s.

Mzwandile died on January 13 2021 at the Olivedale Clinic in Johannesburg, aged 44. At the time his family confirmed the DJ died after testing positive for Covid-19.

Kaya programming manager Maekanya Morotoba shared why the station wanted to celebrate the DJ.

“Wandi was a pioneer and created not only a brand that South Africans will be proud of, but also blessed the family of staff at Kaya with his warmth and generosity. He will be remembered most for his infectious laugh, commendable work ethic and fruitful efforts showcasing the artistry that exists in South African street culture,” said Maekanya.

Earlier this week, Kaya 959’s breakfast show hosts Thomas and Skhumba kicked off the tribute with a DJ 1D kwaito mix, followed by a recap of the memorial service and a conversation with Dope Dad Founders — a foundation that was close to 1D’s heart.

DJ 1 D, as he was affectionately known to his fans, was an iconic storyteller and will be remembered for his radio work and documenting South African street culture through SABC1’s Evolution Of Street Culture lifestyle show.

