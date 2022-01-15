Here's how Kaya 959 celebrated the life of Mzwandile 'DJ 1D' Nzimande

To mark the one-year anniversary of the death of DJ and cultural icon Mzwandile “DJ 1D” Nzimande, Kaya 959 shifted regular programming as they celebrated his life.

DJ 1D was revered across SA as the pioneering co-founder of streetwear and lifestyle brand Loxion Kulture, established in the late 90s.

Mzwandile died on January 13 2021 at the Olivedale Clinic in Johannesburg, aged 44. At the time his family confirmed the DJ died after testing positive for Covid-19.