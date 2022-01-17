OK Wasabi, Smash Afrika talk about transforming lives on e.TV’s new show

YouTuber George “OK Wasabi” Mnguni is beaming with pride as he gets to host his second reality TV show, Switch Up Your Space, alongside media personality Smash Afrika and interior designer Ayesha Nobanda.

The show sees the Castle Lite and Switch Up squad travelling to spaces to transform people's home entertainment areas.

“It still feels like the first time I'm hosting a TV show. I come from a background of just putting a camera down with two three friends around, now it's a crew and it was a different experience. I'm grateful to them for sharpening my presenting skills. I want to see where it will take me in five years,” he told TshisaLIVE.

“Out of all the avenues that could get me into TV I did not think presenting would be one of them. I thought acting or a comedic role would be the first step, but TV seems to be opening doors that I did not think. People are going to be shocked to see me more settled in on TV.”