OK Wasabi, Smash Afrika talk about transforming lives on e.TV’s new show
YouTuber George “OK Wasabi” Mnguni is beaming with pride as he gets to host his second reality TV show, Switch Up Your Space, alongside media personality Smash Afrika and interior designer Ayesha Nobanda.
The show sees the Castle Lite and Switch Up squad travelling to spaces to transform people's home entertainment areas.
“It still feels like the first time I'm hosting a TV show. I come from a background of just putting a camera down with two three friends around, now it's a crew and it was a different experience. I'm grateful to them for sharpening my presenting skills. I want to see where it will take me in five years,” he told TshisaLIVE.
“Out of all the avenues that could get me into TV I did not think presenting would be one of them. I thought acting or a comedic role would be the first step, but TV seems to be opening doors that I did not think. People are going to be shocked to see me more settled in on TV.”
The TV show consists of five episodes and five lucky South Africans from Gauteng are graced by OK Wasabi's dry impromptu wittiness, Ayesha's bomb interior designing skills and Smash Afrika's fun vibe element.
“OK Wasabi as the host carried the tone of the show and I knew to play my position. Ayesha is a professional interior designer but she was down to learn about TV and engaging with people so the synergy was beautiful.”
“My favourite thing about the show is the team I worked with. Going to each house brought a different energy but my team's energy was consistent. I think they created the environment. We had a young crew of black creatives, people like you with the same ideals and same passions," Smash Afrika said.
Marketing manager of Castle Lite, Michelle Hewitt, said they were very intentional in making sure the cast gelled well together.
“What we did when we looked at the cast was to look at them all together to make sure the three people working together on this gelled nicely with a range of personalities,” she said.
