Londie London on why her husband was sceptical of her joining #RHOD

Singer Londie London shocked fans after she was unveiled as one of the three new wives joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Durban and she admits that it came as a surprise for her husband, businessman Hlubi Nkosi, too.

“My husband is not a person that likes to be in the public eye; we are the total opposite. So he was a bit sceptical of course, but he was like, ‘OK, I think this is a great opportunity for you' ... I know that he's a bit uncomfortable with being on camera, but he's happy about it,” she said.

Londie is bringing her husband, her son Uminathi and her mother on her reality show debut, all part of her running the narrative of her story as a businesswoman, wife, mother, and daughter.

“Putting my personal life out there was the most challenging part for me ... My child is going to be on TV as well and I haven't even posted his face on social media. At first, I was like, ‘Do I really want to do this?’. But I was like, ‘OK, for once, let me just tell my story,' you know, rather than letting other people do it.”