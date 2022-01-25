'One thing I won't do is judge MacG' — Charlamagne tha God defends MacG
American radio host Charlamagne tha God has chosen not to judge MacG for the controversial question he asked American singer Ari Lennox in an interview, saying the whole experience is a necessary teachable moment for MacG
Having received mostly negative feedback after his Ari interview, MacG took to Instagram to share a clip where Charlamagne defended him and the cancel culture that's quick to dismiss rather than teach.
Charlamagne said this was a teachable moment for the podcaster who was lambasted for his interview style with the show's first international guest.
“You know I love watching young media personalities attempt to figure it out and one thing I won't do is judge MacG because I — at one point — was a MacG. I was one of those young boys like that so I would rather counsel the man instead of cancel him. This is a teachable moment for young media personalities.”
Though he defended MacG he also had some views on how the interview could've been handled to avoid the backlash he is getting right now.
“I didn't hear the whole context of the conversation I just heard that part so I don't know how they got to that question but let me be the first to tell you, it's not what you say but how you say it. I feel like if it's based of something an artist said in the song is fair game but the delivery has to be correct.”
In response to the backlash on their Monday episodes MacG responded to the singer's claims that they had agreed to remove some parts of the interview but did not. He said he removed parts of the interview that Ari Lennox's team had requested and the question was not part of the agreement.
“If you check the tiny desk interview that I was talking about she sings and she mentions I'll f**k you good right now tight, and that was like my entry question: who's fu**ing yo good right now.”
The podcaster denied ambushing Ari Lennox and explained the clip circulating on the TLs is not how it all played out. MacG said the actual clip has context.
He believes the heat has been turned on him because his show is a threat to traditional radio.
“The moment a platform like us exist it's a threat to them and it wasn't a threat in the beginning because if you check the podcast and you're a chiller and you watch and don't just watch the snippets you realise that's how I talk. I've been asking people who they smash, who they're hit list is body counts from way back all the way back to 2018 but it wasn't a problem. It started being a problem when we started eating from their pockets.”
