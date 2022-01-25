'One thing I won't do is judge MacG' — Charlamagne tha God defends MacG

American radio host Charlamagne tha God has chosen not to judge MacG for the controversial question he asked American singer Ari Lennox in an interview, saying the whole experience is a necessary teachable moment for MacG

Having received mostly negative feedback after his Ari interview, MacG took to Instagram to share a clip where Charlamagne defended him and the cancel culture that's quick to dismiss rather than teach.

Charlamagne said this was a teachable moment for the podcaster who was lambasted for his interview style with the show's first international guest.

“You know I love watching young media personalities attempt to figure it out and one thing I won't do is judge MacG because I — at one point — was a MacG. I was one of those young boys like that so I would rather counsel the man instead of cancel him. This is a teachable moment for young media personalities.”

Though he defended MacG he also had some views on how the interview could've been handled to avoid the backlash he is getting right now.

“I didn't hear the whole context of the conversation I just heard that part so I don't know how they got to that question but let me be the first to tell you, it's not what you say but how you say it. I feel like if it's based of something an artist said in the song is fair game but the delivery has to be correct.”