WATCH | Ayanda Thabethe announces pregnancy with breathtaking video!

Congratulations are in order for TV presenter and model Ayanda Thabethe who is joining the ever-growing list of celebs entering motherhood for the first time.

The media personality took to her Instagram to announce in a beautifully shot video that she's about to become a first-time mother.

Grateful for the blessing she's dubbed “her forever”, Ayanda penned a heartfelt caption for the video expressing her joy.

“More than my heart can hold. Greater than I deserve. Beyond everything I could ask for. An answer to a secret and nervous prayer. Finally, my forever has come ..." wrote Ayanda.

Lasizwe, Zola Nombona, Rich Mnisi and Mihlali were among many industry peers, friends and fans that flooded her timeline with congratulatory messages.

“It was hard keeping this secret. My heart still jumps for joy for you and the baby. My YaYa, said Lerato Kganyago.

“Congratulations beautiful. So, so happy for you!” said Ntando Kunene.

Watch the stunning video below: