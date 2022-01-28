TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Ayanda Thabethe announces pregnancy with breathtaking video!

Chrizelda Kekana
28 January 2022
Ayanda Thabethe is pregnant.
Image: Instagram/Ayanda Thabethe

Congratulations are in order for TV presenter and model Ayanda Thabethe who is joining the ever-growing list of celebs entering motherhood for the first time.

The media personality took to her Instagram to announce in a beautifully shot video that she's about to become a first-time mother.

Grateful for the blessing she's dubbed “her forever”, Ayanda penned a heartfelt caption for the video expressing her joy.

More than my heart can hold. Greater than I deserve. Beyond everything I could ask for. An answer to a secret and nervous prayer. Finally, my forever has come ..." wrote Ayanda.

Lasizwe, Zola Nombona, Rich Mnisi  and Mihlali were among many industry peers, friends and fans that flooded her timeline with congratulatory messages.

“It was hard keeping this secret. My heart still jumps for joy for you and the baby. My YaYa, said Lerato Kganyago.

“Congratulations beautiful. So, so happy for you!” said Ntando Kunene.

Watch the stunning video below:

It is unclear who her baby daddy is as the model has kept her private life away from prying eyes after previous relationships.

Ayanda was previously married to Andile Ncube and also dated rapper Zulu Mkhathini.

There were reports that she had moved on with soccer star Bongani Khumalo however Ayanda has not commented on the rumours.

