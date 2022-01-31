LOL! Here’s how much it will cost you to score a Valentine's date with Somizi

Valentine's Day is approaching and media personality Somizi Mhlongo has shared that he's availing himself to be somebody's date — at the right price.

It seems like the #NationalLunchDate bug has bitten the media personality and he is following in the footsteps of Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg. He has taken to Instagram to share how much it would cost for a date with him.

While it isn't clear whether Somizi is pulling a fast one on his followers or truly intends to honour the dates, he revealed he is available on the day before his "real" date begins.

"I'm taking bookings for Valentine's Day for those that don't have dates, not that I don't have any Valentine's, mine starts at 8pm so I'm available before 8."

The date has different packages and range from R2k for a "high five" to R70k for two hours of SomG's time and company topped with a goodbye kiss to end the date.

"Price list R70k .... 2 hours U pick me up in a urus. One on one date. Hold hands. I laugh at yo every joke I say I LOVE U TOO. KISS goodbye. The lesser package on the date gets you "R2KHI 5".

His followers flooded the comment section with some pleading he lower the costs so they could score a date with him.