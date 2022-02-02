Lasizwe announces the success of the #R10CanGoALongWay campaign
Lasizwe Dambuza is relieved to successfully close of the chapter of the #R10CanGoALongWay campaign after he announced that every student who enrolled would be getting their registration fees paid.
The YouTuber and reality TV star took to Instagram sharing the big news with his fans on Tuesday, thanking them for their support.
“It is such a relief, it's a bitter sweet feeling because we're going to pay for all of the students registrations fees and now, a close of the chapter means that we can't do this again which breaks my heart,” he tells TshisaLIVE.
Speaking of what prompted him to venture into this initiative, Lasizwe spoke of wanting give an opportunity to students to get into university despite circumstances laid against them just as he did.
“I never got the chance to go to university because of financial problems I had in my family after losing my mom. I had to work and fend for myself so this was close to my heart because I don't want another person to go through what I went through where you could literally see your dreams but you can't touch them.”
It hasn't been an easy ride though, Lasizwe admits.
In August last year, social media trolls were up in arms demanding proof from him and questioning whether the funds had landed in the right hands, but he persevered with his good course regardless.
“I decided to follow through with it after a friend of #R10GoesALongWay really sat me down and reminded me why I really started this initiative in the first place because I had given up, I had thrown in the towel because I was receiving so much backlash and it really affected my mental health.
“It affected me really badly. Sometimes I couldn't sleep at night, I'd be thinking about all these people that are accusing me of something that I didn't do and [I was] even regretting doing this because you're doing something good. I get maybe it came because we're in a country where corruption now is a norm but not everyone is like that.” he said.
Lasizwe says he's not longer interested in using crowd funding as a way of doing a good deed and will rather keep it in his personal capacity.
“There are people who are genuinely there to do a good thing and push positive vibes. This is my last #R10GoesALongWay, I've had enough and I'm very thankful. But I won't stop helping students in my own personal capacity, I won't do crowd funding any more, it will be from my own pocket.”