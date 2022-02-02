Lasizwe announces the success of the #R10CanGoALongWay campaign

Lasizwe Dambuza is relieved to successfully close of the chapter of the #R10CanGoALongWay campaign after he announced that every student who enrolled would be getting their registration fees paid.

The YouTuber and reality TV star took to Instagram sharing the big news with his fans on Tuesday, thanking them for their support.

“It is such a relief, it's a bitter sweet feeling because we're going to pay for all of the students registrations fees and now, a close of the chapter means that we can't do this again which breaks my heart,” he tells TshisaLIVE.

Speaking of what prompted him to venture into this initiative, Lasizwe spoke of wanting give an opportunity to students to get into university despite circumstances laid against them just as he did.

“I never got the chance to go to university because of financial problems I had in my family after losing my mom. I had to work and fend for myself so this was close to my heart because I don't want another person to go through what I went through where you could literally see your dreams but you can't touch them.”